Una Dalit Flogging Case: Court Convicts 5, Acquits 38 After Nearly A Decade
The incident occurred on July 11, 2016, where a group of alleged cow vigilantes attacked four Dalit youths accusing them of cow slaughter.
Published : March 16, 2026 at 10:41 PM IST
Gir Somnath: Nearly a decade after the incident, the session court in Gujarat convicted five accused on Monday in the 2016 Una Dalit flogging case. The court acquitted 38 others due to lack of evidence. The court is scheduled to announce the quantum of punishment on March 17.
District Public Prosecutor Ketansingh Vala said the FIR in the case had initially named several accused. However, after a lengthy trial involving witness testimonies and examination of evidence, the court found five individuals guilty of involvement in the crime.
The five convicted persons have been identified as Ramesh Jadav, Rakesh Joshi, Pramod Goswami, Nagji Daya, and Balwant Goswami. Following the conviction, both the defence and prosecution will present their final arguments on sentencing before the court announces the punishment.
The incident occurred on July 11, 2016, in Mota Samadhiyala, where a group of alleged cow vigilantes attacked four Dalit youths accusing them of cow slaughter. The youths were brutally beaten with sticks and iron rods.
The attackers then tied the victims, who were partially stripped, to the back of a vehicle and paraded them publicly in Una. A video of the incident went viral on social media, which triggered protests in several parts of Gujarat and other states.
Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani led a protest march called the “Dalit Asmita Yatra” from Ahmedabad to Una, which saw participation from thousands of people.
On August 15, 2016, a large gathering was held in Una where members of the Dalit community pledged to give up their traditional occupation of disposing of dead animals in protest against the incident.
The investigation into the case was handed over to the CID Crime branch. During the probe, a total of 43 people, including some police officers, were arrested. In December 2016, a chargesheet was filed under sections related to attempt to murder, kidnapping, robbery and provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.
The trial began in August 2018 and continued for several years. Following the incident, several political leaders and social activists from across the country visited the victims’ families. Now, nearly after ten years, the legal case is in the final stage and all eyes are on the sentencing scheduled for Tuesday.
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