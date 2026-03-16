ETV Bharat / state

Una Dalit Flogging Case: Court Convicts 5, Acquits 38 After Nearly A Decade

Gir Somnath: Nearly a decade after the incident, the session court in Gujarat convicted five accused on Monday in the 2016 Una Dalit flogging case. The court acquitted 38 others due to lack of evidence. The court is scheduled to announce the quantum of punishment on March 17.

District Public Prosecutor Ketansingh Vala said the FIR in the case had initially named several accused. However, after a lengthy trial involving witness testimonies and examination of evidence, the court found five individuals guilty of involvement in the crime.

The five convicted persons have been identified as Ramesh Jadav, Rakesh Joshi, Pramod Goswami, Nagji Daya, and Balwant Goswami. Following the conviction, both the defence and prosecution will present their final arguments on sentencing before the court announces the punishment.

The incident occurred on July 11, 2016, in Mota Samadhiyala, where a group of alleged cow vigilantes attacked four Dalit youths accusing them of cow slaughter. The youths were brutally beaten with sticks and iron rods.

The attackers then tied the victims, who were partially stripped, to the back of a vehicle and paraded them publicly in Una. A video of the incident went viral on social media, which triggered protests in several parts of Gujarat and other states.