ETV Bharat / state

Umrah Promise Turns Nightmare: Keralam Man, 7 Others Face Death Penalty In Saudi Drug Case

Umar Shareef, a resident of Kochannoor in Thrissur district, was deceived into travelling to Saudi Arabia on the promise of a well-paid job and a sponsored Umrah pilgrimage. ( ETV Bharat )

Thrissur: A 40-year-old man from Keralam and seven other Indians are facing the possibility of severe punishment, including the death penalty, in Saudi Arabia after being arrested in an alleged drug-smuggling case.

The family of Umar Shareef, a resident of Kochannoor in Thrissur district, claims he was deceived into travelling to Saudi Arabia on the promise of a well-paid job and a sponsored Umrah pilgrimage.

Shareef and the seven other Indian nationals have reportedly been lodged in a jail in Jeddah for around two months following their arrest at the airport, where authorities allegedly recovered banned narcotic substances from their baggage.

According to his family, Shareef was persuaded to travel to Saudi Arabia by people he knew, who promised him employment as a supervisor in masonry work. His relatives allege that the promise of a job and a religious pilgrimage was used to conceal the alleged drug-smuggling operation.

The family says it is struggling to obtain clear information about the charges, the status of the case and the legal proceedings in Saudi Arabia.

According to the family, the arrested group was allegedly told that the packages they were carrying contained sweets intended for children in Palestine and Sudan. The luggage was subsequently found to contain banned substances, including Pregabalin tablets, marketed under the brand name Lyrica.

The family claims that approximately 14 kilogrammes of the substance were recovered from Shareef's possession. Similar recoveries were reportedly made from the baggage of the other accused.

The individuals identified in the supplied account include Kamal, Khafijul Sikh, Abraham Sikh, Sawadin Sikh, Nasimuddin and Jijul Gazi, all reportedly from West Bengal. The account refers to seven people accompanying Shareef, but lists only six names; the identity of the remaining individual needs confirmation.

Relatives have accused Ashiq Thangal, a resident of Kochannoor, and Ali, from Nannamukku in Malappuram district, of orchestrating the alleged deception. These allegations have not been independently established, and the accused individuals' responses were not available in the information provided.

The family fears that the case could result in a death sentence. However, the precise charges, the prosecution's formal demands and the stage of the judicial proceedings require confirmation from Saudi authorities or the Indian Consulate.

Wife Alleges Deception Over Job Offer

Shareef's wife, Hajara P Y, said her husband was promised a three-month job in Jeddah as a supervisor in masonry work, with a monthly salary of ₹1 lakh and travel expenses covered as part of the arrangement.

According to her account, he was initially asked to travel to Coimbatore before flying to Jeddah. She said communication with him subsequently stopped.

When she could not reach her husband by phone, she contacted Ashiq Thangal, whom she believed was connected to the arrangement. He initially told her that Shareef's phone had fallen and broken, she alleged.

During a subsequent call, Ashiq's wife reportedly informed Hajara that Shareef had been imprisoned in connection with a drug case.