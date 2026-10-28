Umrah Promise Turns Nightmare: Keralam Man, 7 Others Face Death Penalty In Saudi Drug Case
Thrissur-based Umar Shareef allegedly duped into carrying Pregabalin pills on promise of a job and free pilgrimage; family seeks urgent Centre intervention and legal assistance.
Published : October 28, 2026 at 5:52 PM IST
Thrissur: A 40-year-old man from Keralam and seven other Indians are facing the possibility of severe punishment, including the death penalty, in Saudi Arabia after being arrested in an alleged drug-smuggling case.
The family of Umar Shareef, a resident of Kochannoor in Thrissur district, claims he was deceived into travelling to Saudi Arabia on the promise of a well-paid job and a sponsored Umrah pilgrimage.
Shareef and the seven other Indian nationals have reportedly been lodged in a jail in Jeddah for around two months following their arrest at the airport, where authorities allegedly recovered banned narcotic substances from their baggage.
According to his family, Shareef was persuaded to travel to Saudi Arabia by people he knew, who promised him employment as a supervisor in masonry work. His relatives allege that the promise of a job and a religious pilgrimage was used to conceal the alleged drug-smuggling operation.
The family says it is struggling to obtain clear information about the charges, the status of the case and the legal proceedings in Saudi Arabia.
According to the family, the arrested group was allegedly told that the packages they were carrying contained sweets intended for children in Palestine and Sudan. The luggage was subsequently found to contain banned substances, including Pregabalin tablets, marketed under the brand name Lyrica.
The family claims that approximately 14 kilogrammes of the substance were recovered from Shareef's possession. Similar recoveries were reportedly made from the baggage of the other accused.
The individuals identified in the supplied account include Kamal, Khafijul Sikh, Abraham Sikh, Sawadin Sikh, Nasimuddin and Jijul Gazi, all reportedly from West Bengal. The account refers to seven people accompanying Shareef, but lists only six names; the identity of the remaining individual needs confirmation.
Relatives have accused Ashiq Thangal, a resident of Kochannoor, and Ali, from Nannamukku in Malappuram district, of orchestrating the alleged deception. These allegations have not been independently established, and the accused individuals' responses were not available in the information provided.
The family fears that the case could result in a death sentence. However, the precise charges, the prosecution's formal demands and the stage of the judicial proceedings require confirmation from Saudi authorities or the Indian Consulate.
Wife Alleges Deception Over Job Offer
Shareef's wife, Hajara P Y, said her husband was promised a three-month job in Jeddah as a supervisor in masonry work, with a monthly salary of ₹1 lakh and travel expenses covered as part of the arrangement.
According to her account, he was initially asked to travel to Coimbatore before flying to Jeddah. She said communication with him subsequently stopped.
When she could not reach her husband by phone, she contacted Ashiq Thangal, whom she believed was connected to the arrangement. He initially told her that Shareef's phone had fallen and broken, she alleged.
During a subsequent call, Ashiq's wife reportedly informed Hajara that Shareef had been imprisoned in connection with a drug case.
The family says Shareef has two children, aged 11 and four, and elderly parents who depend on him. His arrest has left them distressed, particularly because they fear the consequences of the criminal proceedings and say they have received insufficient information about his situation.
MP Seeks Urgent Intervention From Centre
The family has approached the authorities in Kerala and sought assistance through the Indian government. It has reportedly submitted complaints to senior police officials and the state government and sought the intervention of E T Mohammed Basheer, MP representing Malappuram constituency.
In September, Basheer wrote to Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, seeking immediate consular assistance for Shareef and urgent intervention by the Centre.
In his letter, the MP referred to a complaint submitted by Shareef's wife, stating that her husband had travelled to Saudi Arabia seeking employment through an agent identified as Ali. The complaint alleged that the agent misled him about the visa conditions and the nature of the job.
The letter said Shareef was subsequently taken into custody by local authorities and was lodged in a jail in Jeddah. It also highlighted the family's concern that it had not received precise information about the alleged offence or his current condition.
The Lok Sabha member urged the Centre to ensure that the Indian Mission in Saudi Arabia provided consular assistance and took steps to facilitate legal aid for Shareef.
Copies of the letter were also sent to India's Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Vipul, and the family’s complaint was attached for further action.
The Indian Consulate General in Jeddah has responded to the MP's communication, stating that it is following up on the matter with the relevant Saudi authorities.
According to the response cited in the supplied account, the Consulate said official updates received from the Saudi authorities would be conveyed to the family. It also assured that possible legal assistance and consular procedures would be pursued for the Indian citizen.
The family is seeking further clarity on the charges, access to legal representation and information about the progress of the case. It has also urged the authorities to investigate the alleged recruitment deception and take action against those responsible, if the allegations are established.
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