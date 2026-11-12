Umrah Bookings Plunge In Rajasthan Amid Houthi-Saudi Tensions; Travel Agencies Hit Hard
Amid Houthi-Saudi tensions, hundreds of Rajasthan pilgrims cancelled Umrah trips due to flight disruptions and surging airfares, sparking calls for central intervention, reports Firoz Khan
Published : November 12, 2026 at 6:01 PM IST
Jaipur: Amid rising tensions between Houthi rebels and Saudi Arabia, hundreds of Umrah pilgrims from Rajasthan have cancelled their pilgrimages, while those already in the kingdom are anxious over flight disruptions and surging airfares.
Every year, thousands of Muslims from Jaipur and other parts of Rajasthan travel to the Holy cities of Makkah and Madina in Saudi Arabia for Umrah. However, the threat of regional conflict badly hit local tour operators in Rajasthan as Umrah bookings came to a near standstill.
"There is an atmosphere of fear and concern, and many individuals who had previously booked Umrah packages have now cancelled them. Families are choosing to wait until the security situation stabilises," said Mohammad Shafiq, a Jaipur-based travel agent.
Shafiq said that under normal circumstances he organised three to four group packages a month, each carrying 30 to 40 pilgrims. But the volume has now dropped sharply to barely one or two groups monthly.
"The reasons for the cancellations are disrupted flight schedules between India and Saudi Arabia and a sharp hike in airfares," he said, urging the Centre to step in and ensure the safe return of Indian pilgrims currently abroad.
Another travel operator, Mohammad Islamuddin, expressed similar concerns, saying that widespread ticket cancellations have put the community in distress.
"Those who have already reached Saudi Arabia for Umrah are also facing hardships. There is a lot of uncertainty; many people remain stranded in Saudi," he said.
Political leaders have also called for urgent diplomatic intervention. Amin Kagzi, Congress MLA and outgoing chairman of the Rajasthan Hajj Committee, said the conflict has triggered a deep fear among prospective travellers and the travel agencies.
"In Jaipur alone, many people have cancelled their plans to perform Umrah, while a large number from various districts who had already travelled to Saudi Arabia are facing difficulties," Kagzi said.
He appealed to New Delhi to facilitate the safe return of pilgrims from Rajasthan and across India, and urged Saudi authorities to ensure the safety of Indian citizens in the country.
More About Umrah Pilgrimage
Unlike the annual Hajj, which follows the Islamic lunar calendar and lasts around 40 days, Umrah can be undertaken at any time of the year and typically spans seven to 15 days.
Haji Shahid, chief trainer for the Rajasthan Hajj Committee, said that while Umrah is often called the “minor Hajj,” it carries distinct rituals.
“Pilgrims enter a sacred state known as ihram, perform tawaf by circling the Kaaba, and walk seven times between the hills of Safa and Marwa before concluding the rites by cutting or shaving their hair," he explained.
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