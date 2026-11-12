ETV Bharat / state

Umrah Bookings Plunge In Rajasthan Amid Houthi-Saudi Tensions; Travel Agencies Hit Hard

Jaipur: Amid rising tensions between Houthi rebels and Saudi Arabia, hundreds of Umrah pilgrims from Rajasthan have cancelled their pilgrimages, while those already in the kingdom are anxious over flight disruptions and surging airfares.

Every year, thousands of Muslims from Jaipur and other parts of Rajasthan travel to the Holy cities of Makkah and Madina in Saudi Arabia for Umrah. However, the threat of regional conflict badly hit local tour operators in Rajasthan as Umrah bookings came to a near standstill.

"There is an atmosphere of fear and concern, and many individuals who had previously booked Umrah packages have now cancelled them. Families are choosing to wait until the security situation stabilises," said Mohammad Shafiq, a Jaipur-based travel agent.

Shafiq said that under normal circumstances he organised three to four group packages a month, each carrying 30 to 40 pilgrims. But the volume has now dropped sharply to barely one or two groups monthly.

"The reasons for the cancellations are disrupted flight schedules between India and Saudi Arabia and a sharp hike in airfares," he said, urging the Centre to step in and ensure the safe return of Indian pilgrims currently abroad.

Another travel operator, Mohammad Islamuddin, expressed similar concerns, saying that widespread ticket cancellations have put the community in distress.

"Those who have already reached Saudi Arabia for Umrah are also facing hardships. There is a lot of uncertainty; many people remain stranded in Saudi," he said.

Political leaders have also called for urgent diplomatic intervention. Amin Kagzi, Congress MLA and outgoing chairman of the Rajasthan Hajj Committee, said the conflict has triggered a deep fear among prospective travellers and the travel agencies.