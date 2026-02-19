ETV Bharat / state

Umpire Dies, Several Players Injured In Bee Attack Amid Cricket Match In Unnao

Unnao: A bee attack during a cricket match in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao led to the death of a sexagenarian umpire and injury to several players, police said on Thursday.

The organiser of the Under-13 cricket match at the Rahul Sapru Stadium in Ambikapuram said the incident took place at Sapru Maidan in the Shuklaganj area on Wednesday evening.

According to eyewitnesses, a swarm of bees suddenly appeared on the field, and the players did not even have time to escape. Many of them lay down on the field to save their lives, while others ran for safety. Amidst the chaos, bees surrounded Manik Gupta (60) and stung him multiple times. Subsequently, he fell unconscious on the field.