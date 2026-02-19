Umpire Dies, Several Players Injured In Bee Attack Amid Cricket Match In Unnao
Police said Manik Gupta (60) from Kanpur was referred by a private hospital in Shuklaganj to Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.
Published : February 19, 2026 at 2:11 PM IST
Unnao: A bee attack during a cricket match in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao led to the death of a sexagenarian umpire and injury to several players, police said on Thursday.
The organiser of the Under-13 cricket match at the Rahul Sapru Stadium in Ambikapuram said the incident took place at Sapru Maidan in the Shuklaganj area on Wednesday evening.
According to eyewitnesses, a swarm of bees suddenly appeared on the field, and the players did not even have time to escape. Many of them lay down on the field to save their lives, while others ran for safety. Amidst the chaos, bees surrounded Manik Gupta (60) and stung him multiple times. Subsequently, he fell unconscious on the field.
He was initially taken to a private hospital in Shuklaganj, which later referred him to Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital in Kanpur, where doctors declared him dead. Another umpire and around 15 to 20 players also suffered bee stings. The match was immediately stopped after the incident, which caused panic among players and spectators.
It is learnt that Gupta had been involved in umpiring for a long time and was known for his calm nature and impartial decisions. The organisers expressed sorrow and said that security arrangements should be reviewed to prevent recurrence of such incidents in future.
Also Read