ETV Bharat / state

Umma Fatima's Dream Comes True; Son Abdul Rahim Returns Home After 2 Decades Of Incarceration In Saudi Prison

Kozhikode: For Umma Fatima, this Eid al-Adha (a sacrifice) is special. A feast that celebrates sacrifice after Prophet Ibrahim’s (Abraham) ultimate devotion to god, he sacrificed his son Ismail, as an act of obedience before God intervened. For Umma, this Eid is her faith in god that her son is back on Eid al-Adha, after being incarcerated for two decades. Now he walks free, finally, after he received a pardon.

Rahim and Fatima will celebrate together after reports came in that he has reached Kozhikode around 9 AM on Thursday. Abdul, a native of Kozhikode's Farooq, who was released from a prison in Saudi Arabia, will return home. Rahim's release comes after serving 20 years in prison in Saudi Arabia.

Saudi authorities had signed Rahim's exit visa and issued an exit order. Abdul's prison term ended on May 20, however, due to some technical issues, he wasn't released.

Saudi government institutions in Riyadh began observing Eid al-Adha holidays from May 21, which delayed the final procedures slightly. He was later released on May 26. His family believes that the delay was for a reason which was destined, as it has been an ultimate sacrifice for Abdul and Umma.

For Umma Fatima of Kodampuzha Seenath Manzil, Machilakkam, her wait to see her son, finally, has paid off well. She received her son on Thursday as her dream finally came true. Relatives and locals were waiting for Rahim to come home. Ashraf Vengat of the Rahim Mochana Kottayam said, "Fatima only had the thought of seeing her son just once. She always said that she wanted to see her son before she died. This is a special moment for all of us."