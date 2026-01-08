'Umar Khalid Not My Mentor, Guide', Sharjeel Imam Tells Delhi Court
Imam's lawyer said his client had no interaction with Khalid during his days at the Jawaharlal Nehru University.
Published : January 8, 2026 at 7:38 PM IST
New Delhi: Activist Sharjeel Imam on Thursday told a Delhi court, through his lawyer, that Umar Khalid is not his mentor or guide.
Imam said he never had any major interaction with Khalid while they were studying at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). Advocate Talib Mustafa appeared for Imam before the Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Sameer Bajpai of Karkardooma Courts and stated that there is no connection between his client and Khalid.
He said Imam had claimed he had no interaction with Khalid during his five years of studies at JNU. Mustafa stated that the Delhi Police's claim that Khalid had issued instructions to his client is 'completely false'. He added that Khalid and Imam were seen together only once, in a meeting, but even then no discussion on violence was held.
Mustafa said in 2020, there were widespread protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. "Many of the accused were protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act, but that does not mean it was a conspiracy. Imam never incited violence," he claimed.
Mustafa also said Imam's chats, his pamphlets, and speeches should be examined. "The Delhi Police says that Iman wanted violence or riots, but there is no connection between any meeting and violence or riots," he said.
On January 5, the Supreme Court had rejected Imam's bail plea and directed him to file a new bail application after a year. The Delhi Police has accused Imam, Khalid and others of involvement in terror-related activities and of conspiring to incite violence during the 2020 riots. With Imam’s arguments now concluded, submissions on behalf of the remaining accused are expected to begin next week.
