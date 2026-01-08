ETV Bharat / state

'Umar Khalid Not My Mentor, Guide', Sharjeel Imam Tells Delhi Court

New Delhi: Activist Sharjeel Imam on Thursday told a Delhi court, through his lawyer, that Umar Khalid is not his mentor or guide.

Imam said he never had any major interaction with Khalid while they were studying at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). Advocate Talib Mustafa appeared for Imam before the Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Sameer Bajpai of Karkardooma Courts and stated that there is no connection between his client and Khalid.

He said Imam had claimed he had no interaction with Khalid during his five years of studies at JNU. Mustafa stated that the Delhi Police's claim that Khalid had issued instructions to his client is 'completely false'. He added that Khalid and Imam were seen together only once, in a meeting, but even then no discussion on violence was held.