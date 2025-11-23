'Queen Of The Hills' Mussoorie Hosts First Ever Ultra Marathon In Memory Of Tom Alter
The 50 km ultra marathon was flagged off by Tom's son Jimmy. Over 400 runners participated in the event.
Published : November 23, 2025 at 2:54 PM IST
Mussoorie: Indian actor Late Tom Beach Alter loved Mussoorie and dreamt of witnessing it emerge as a sports city.
He wanted to organize marathons and ultra marathons at the hill station. Alter's dream came true eight years after his demise as a 50 km ultra marathon was flagged off by his son, Jimmy on Sunday in the presence of Additional Secretary of Tourism, Abhishek Rohilla, Mussoorie SDM Rahul Anand, and Municipal Council President Meera Saklani.
Alter called Mussoorie his home and the abode of his soul. He visited the hill station every year and strived to have a full marathon held here. He often said there was no fun in the world like running in the valleys of Mussoorie. His dream was realised when the ultra marathon was held which saw the participation of 411 participants from India and other countries.
Sandeep Sahni, State President of the Hotel Association, was the original inspiration behind this event. He explained, "Tom Alter, in collaboration with Piku Sports and Fern Brentwood, often told me that a full marathon should be held in Mussoorie. He was deeply connected to the beauty, people, and sports culture of this place. Today, we are fulfilling that dream together."
Sahni and other sports enthusiasts of Mussoorie did not limit the marathon to just a sporting event; they also linked it to the development of Mussoorie's winter landscape, tourism, and the local economy.
Rohilla stated that the event is dedicated to the memory of Tom Alter. He added that this ultra marathon is not just a sport, but a major effort to give a new impetus to winter tourism. "Repeated events like these provide an unprecedented boost to tourism. It will also strengthen the Fit India Mission. The government is also organising similar events in Pithoragarh, Adi Kailash, and the Chardham region to promote winter tourism. The Winter Line Carnival will be held with great fanfare in Mussoorie in the coming days," Rohilla said.
Jimmy was visibly moved by the ultra marathon organized in memory of his father. He said, "Our family has always been connected to Mussoorie and Uttarakhand. Today, we are extremely happy to see our father's dream come true. We express our heartfelt gratitude to both Mussoorie and the government for this."
Saklani described the event as historic for Mussoorie. She said the marathon, organized in memory of Tom Alter, will give a new identity to Mussoorie's sporting potential. "There are plans to integrate the event with the Winter Line Carnival. We are also rapidly moving towards building a modern indoor stadium in Mussoorie," she said.
Sahni said the participation of 411 runners from India and abroad proves that Mussoorie has the potential to become a hub for world-class marathon events. "The medals given to the participants are based on the Winter Line theme, reflecting Mussoorie's unique identity. This event will prove to be a milestone not only for sports but also for tourism," he said.
Anuradha Garg, who herself participated in the ultra marathon, said, "Mussoorie's fresh air, serene atmosphere, and morning sunshine make for a better place to run. Everyone should dedicate an hour of their day to fitness. I also continue to inspire people to live a healthy life through my blog".
The event began at 5:30 am. A 42.2 km full marathon, a 21.1 km half marathon, a 10 km run, and a 5 km race were organized at the event which saw a large number of women participants.
