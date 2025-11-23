ETV Bharat / state

'Queen Of The Hills' Mussoorie Hosts First Ever Ultra Marathon In Memory Of Tom Alter

Jimmy Alter (Middle) with organisers and officials ( ETV Bharat )

Mussoorie: Indian actor Late Tom Beach Alter loved Mussoorie and dreamt of witnessing it emerge as a sports city. He wanted to organize marathons and ultra marathons at the hill station. Alter's dream came true eight years after his demise as a 50 km ultra marathon was flagged off by his son, Jimmy on Sunday in the presence of Additional Secretary of Tourism, Abhishek Rohilla, Mussoorie SDM Rahul Anand, and Municipal Council President Meera Saklani. Alter called Mussoorie his home and the abode of his soul. He visited the hill station every year and strived to have a full marathon held here. He often said there was no fun in the world like running in the valleys of Mussoorie. His dream was realised when the ultra marathon was held which saw the participation of 411 participants from India and other countries. Sandeep Sahni, State President of the Hotel Association, was the original inspiration behind this event. He explained, "Tom Alter, in collaboration with Piku Sports and Fern Brentwood, often told me that a full marathon should be held in Mussoorie. He was deeply connected to the beauty, people, and sports culture of this place. Today, we are fulfilling that dream together." Runners going through the town during the marathon (ETV Bharat) Sahni and other sports enthusiasts of Mussoorie did not limit the marathon to just a sporting event; they also linked it to the development of Mussoorie's winter landscape, tourism, and the local economy.