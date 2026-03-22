ETV Bharat / state

ULFA (I) Militants Attack Police Camp In Assam's Tinsukia, Four Personnel Injured

Tinsukia: Four security personnel were injured when ULFA (I) militants attacked a police camp at Jagun in Assam's Tinsukia, police said on Sunday. The attack comes ahead of the state assembly elections, scheduled on April 9.

The ULFA(I) claimed responsibility for the attack and said 'Operation Bujoni' was carried out in retaliation against the Assam Police's repeated action against the banned outfit, and alleged drone attacks by the Army on its camps last year.

In the attack that took place late on Saturday night, militants fired multiple rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) shells at the camp, with five of the launched shells exploding. Security personnel stationed at the camp immediately retaliated, leading to a brief exchange of gunfire.

An officer said the attack is suspected to have been carried out by a seven-member group, which escaped across the inter-state border with Arunachal Pradesh under the cover of darkness.