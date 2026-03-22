ULFA (I) Militants Attack Police Camp In Assam's Tinsukia, Four Personnel Injured
ULFA (I) said 'Operation Bujoni' was carried out in retaliation against the Assam Police's repeated action against it and alleged drone attacks by the Army.
Published : March 22, 2026 at 5:22 PM IST
Tinsukia: Four security personnel were injured when ULFA (I) militants attacked a police camp at Jagun in Assam's Tinsukia, police said on Sunday. The attack comes ahead of the state assembly elections, scheduled on April 9.
The ULFA(I) claimed responsibility for the attack and said 'Operation Bujoni' was carried out in retaliation against the Assam Police's repeated action against the banned outfit, and alleged drone attacks by the Army on its camps last year.
In the attack that took place late on Saturday night, militants fired multiple rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) shells at the camp, with five of the launched shells exploding. Security personnel stationed at the camp immediately retaliated, leading to a brief exchange of gunfire.
An officer said the attack is suspected to have been carried out by a seven-member group, which escaped across the inter-state border with Arunachal Pradesh under the cover of darkness.
The injured personnel have been admitted to Assam Medical College and Hospital in Dibrugarh, where doctors stated them to be out of danger. They have been identified as Chittranjan Mili and Debashish Bora from Jorhat; Rabi Garh from Chabua, and Jambush Marak from Goalpara.
Meanwhile, the Indian Army and state police have intensified search operations along the Assam-Arunachal border areas following the attack.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said counter operations have been launched to nab those behind the attack. "An incident has happened, and it is highly condemnable. Counter operations have been launched by Assam Police and the Army, and we are confident those responsible will be nabbed," he added.
ULFA (I) maintained that the outfit had not carried out any operation against the state police as a gesture towards peace overtures of the Himanta Biswa Sarma government, after it came into power in 2021. However, leaders, cadres and sympathisers of the outfit were targeted by the security agencies, and many of them were killed, it claimed.
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