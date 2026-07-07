ETV Bharat / state

Ukrainian Woman Arrested In Bihar For Illegal Stay In India

Motihari: A Ukrainian woman was arrested in Bihar's East Champaran district for allegedly overstaying in India after expiry of her visa and trying to cross into Nepal illegally, officials said on Tuesday.

A team from the 47th Battalion of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) apprehended the Ukrainian woman during a routine patrol near the Harpur Border Outpost (BOP). A complaint has been lodged against her at Harpur police station near the Indo-Nepal border.

According to police, the woman, identified as Oksana Shevtsova, was picked up by SSB Sub-Inspector Mayank Sidhu and his patrol team at around 6:30 pm on Monday. During patrol near border pillar number 388, the woman was spotted allegedly attempting to cross into Nepal near the main gate of the Harpur BOP.

When the SSB team intercepted her and asked for travel documents, she was unable to produce anything. After extensive questioning, she showed electronic copies of her passport and visa on her mobile phone. Upon examination, it was found that her visa had expired in 2022, and no valid document for visa extension was found.