Ukrainian Woman Arrested In Bihar For Illegal Stay In India
The Ukrainian woman's visa had expired in 2022 and she could not provide any valid document for its extension.
Published : July 7, 2026 at 6:48 PM IST
Motihari: A Ukrainian woman was arrested in Bihar's East Champaran district for allegedly overstaying in India after expiry of her visa and trying to cross into Nepal illegally, officials said on Tuesday.
A team from the 47th Battalion of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) apprehended the Ukrainian woman during a routine patrol near the Harpur Border Outpost (BOP). A complaint has been lodged against her at Harpur police station near the Indo-Nepal border.
According to police, the woman, identified as Oksana Shevtsova, was picked up by SSB Sub-Inspector Mayank Sidhu and his patrol team at around 6:30 pm on Monday. During patrol near border pillar number 388, the woman was spotted allegedly attempting to cross into Nepal near the main gate of the Harpur BOP.
When the SSB team intercepted her and asked for travel documents, she was unable to produce anything. After extensive questioning, she showed electronic copies of her passport and visa on her mobile phone. Upon examination, it was found that her visa had expired in 2022, and no valid document for visa extension was found.
Also, a digital copy of an Aadhaar card was found on the woman's mobile phone and agencies will now investigate whether it is genuine or fake. A detailed examination of her passport, date of entry into India, immigration check-post records, FRRO registration, and other details will be conducted, an official said.
"During questioning, the woman identified herself as Oksana Shevtsova, a Ukrainian national and an engineer by profession. When asked for valid documents, it was revealed that her visa had expired in 2022. The woman has been arrested, and further action is being taken," Mayank Sidhu, SSB Sub-Inspector (General).
An Oppo mobile phone, a pair of earbuds, and Indian currency worth Rs 57,330 were recovered from her possession. Subsequently, after completing the necessary legal formalities, the woman was handed over to the police for further action. Investigation is being conducted under the Foreigners Act to determine the purpose of her stay, an official said.
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