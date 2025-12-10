Tourist From Ukraine Dies In Rajasthan's Jodhpur, Cremated As Per Hindu Rituals
Published : December 10, 2025 at 4:13 PM IST
Jodhpur: A tourist from Ukraine was cremated as per Hindu rituals after her untimely death due to a heart attack in Rajasthan's Jodhpur.
The deceased, Katerina (58), had been staying with her friend Gaurav Mishra in his residence at Sector 19 at Chaupasni Housing Board in Jodhpur city. She woke up on the morning of December 6 and wished the occupants of the house before going back to sleep.
However, as she did not wake up again and remained unresponsive, she was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared her brought dead. Preliminary probe suggests Katerina died of a heart attack. A postmortem on her body was conducted on December 9 and her body was then handed over to the Hindu Seva Mandal.
Vishnu Prajapat, the Mandal's secretary, said Katerina's ashes will be taken to Haridwar and immersed in the Ganga river
Katerina's family had entrusted the task of cremating her body to Hindu Seva Mandal which appointed Chhotu Khan Meher, a resident of Kaparada in Jodhpur, as its representative. But the funeral could not be held on Tuesday due to sunset restrictions and the unavailability of the postmortem report. Katerina's body was cremated on Wednesday by Chhotu as per Hindu rituals.
Katrina had visited India twice earlier. This time, she was on a visit to the country on a 30-day tourist visa.
Prajapat stated Hindu Seva Mandal has been performing Hindu funerals of unclaimed bodies since 1932. So far, the Mandal has performed similar funerals for seven foreign nationals, including that of Katerina. "Even during the Covid-19 pandemic, the Mandal's workers performed the last rites of hundreds of bodies. Every year, the ashes of unclaimed bodies are collectively taken to Haridwar and immersed in Ganga river," he said.
