Tourist From Ukraine Dies In Rajasthan's Jodhpur, Cremated As Per Hindu Rituals

Jodhpur: A tourist from Ukraine was cremated as per Hindu rituals after her untimely death due to a heart attack in Rajasthan's Jodhpur.

The deceased, Katerina (58), had been staying with her friend Gaurav Mishra in his residence at Sector 19 at Chaupasni Housing Board in Jodhpur city. She woke up on the morning of December 6 and wished the occupants of the house before going back to sleep.

However, as she did not wake up again and remained unresponsive, she was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared her brought dead. Preliminary probe suggests Katerina died of a heart attack. A postmortem on her body was conducted on December 9 and her body was then handed over to the Hindu Seva Mandal.

Vishnu Prajapat, the Mandal's secretary, said Katerina's ashes will be taken to Haridwar and immersed in the Ganga river