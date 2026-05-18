ETV Bharat / state

Ukrainian Drone Attack Kills Odisha Man Working In Moscow, Injures 2 Others From State

In this handout photograph posted on the official Telegram channel of Moscow Region Governor Andrey Vorobyov on May 17, 2026, Russian rescuers work in a heavily damaged house following an air attack at an undisclosed location in the Moscow region, amid the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian conflict. ( AFP )

Bhubaneswar/Berhampur: A man from Odisha’s Ganjam district, who had been working in a company in Russia, was killed and two others suffered injuries in a drone attack by Ukraine in the Moscow region, an official said on Monday.

The deceased was identified as 30-year-old A Rameya, who was a resident of Madhabandha village under Chikiti block. He had travelled back to Russia about two months ago after spending some time in the village when he had been on leave.

He was working as a structure fitter in a construction company at Gazaprom oil refinery for over one year.

Efforts are on to bring his body back, the official said.

The injured persons G Tejeswar Reddy (22) and G Khetrabasi Reddy (35) of Kotharsingh village under Rangelunda block of Ganjam district.

Officials said that the incident took place on Sunday when Ukraine launched a drone strike on Moscow.

Chandreya Reddy, who works in the same company as Rameya in Moscow, informed his family over the phone that the three were waiting for a bus after completing their night duty when the drone attack occurred.

“When we heard about the incident around 5 AM local time, we tried to go to the spot, but the security forces did not allow us. The injured persons are undergoing treatment in different hospitals in Moscow,” Reddy was quoted by one of his family members in Ganjam.

Rameya’s friend there informed his family about his death. Subsequently, the family approached Ganjam district Collector Keerthi Vasan V to facilitate bringing his body back home.

“We have received information regarding the unfortunate death of Ramaya in Moscow. We contacted the office of the Resident Commissioner in Delhi. The Resident Commission is contacting the Indian Embassy through diplomatic channels as per the protocol to bring his mortal remains to Odisha,” the collector told reporters.