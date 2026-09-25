ETV Bharat / state

UKNA Chief Thankhomang Haokip Arrested In Aizawl

Tezpur: Thankhomang Haokip, alias Alex Haokip, the commander-in-chief of the United Kuki National Army (UKNA), was arrested in Arunachal Pradesh's Aizawl in a joint operation by the Assam Rifles and the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The arrest took place during a coordinated operation by the two agencies. Further details regarding the circumstances of the arrest and the cases against Haokip are awaited. UKNA, a Kuki militant organisation formed in 2019, is among the groups that are not part of the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement with the government.

Haokip had earlier been associated with the Kuki National Army (KNA) for nearly seven years. He subsequently left the organisation following reported ideological differences and later became associated with the formation and leadership of the UKNA.

His arrest comes amid heightened security operations and investigations involving armed groups operating in the wider Manipur region.

Authorities are expected to provide further details on the arrest and the investigation.