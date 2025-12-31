ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand: 60 Injured In Loco Train Collision In Vishnugad-Pipalkoti Hydroelectric Project Tunnel

Gopeshwar: About 60 people were injured when a loco train collided with a goods train inside Pipalkoti tunnel of the Vishnugad-Pipalkoti Hydro Electric Project tunnel in Chamoli district, officials said.

Chamoli District Magistrate Gaurav Kumar said that there were a total of 109 people, mostly workers, on the train at the time of the accident, which occurred late Tuesday evening. He said the train was evacuated, and the condition of all the injured is stable.

The DM said that one train carrying people and another carrying materials were moving inside the Pipalkoti tunnel of the project, being constructed by THDC (India), when they collided. According to officials, loco trains are used inside tunnels for the transportation of workers, officials, and materials for construction work.