YouTuber UK07 Rider Anurag Dobhal Livestreams Crash At 150 Kmph, Says 'Give Me Love In My Next Birth'
Anurag Dobhal, known as UK07 Rider, met with a high-speed crash while live on Instagram. Police admitted him to Subharti Hospital; investigation underway.
Published : March 8, 2026 at 10:23 AM IST
Ghaziabad: Popular YouTuber and BiggBoss 17 fame Anurag Dobhal, widely known as UK07 Rider, was injured after his car crashed into a divider while he was live on Instagram on Saturday. The accident took place near the Dasna police station area in Ghaziabad on the Delhi-Dehradun highway.
Dobhal was driving his Toyota Fortuner at a very high speed when the incident occurred. In an Instagram livestream, the YouTuber was seen speeding on the highway with music playing inside the car.
Within a few moments, the speed reached around 150 kmph. In the video, Dobhale was seen saying, "Agle janam aaon mummy, to pyaar de dena bas, pyaar de dena babu. Bahut zaroorat thi pyar ki. (Give me love in my next birth, mummy. I desperately needed love."
Seconds later, the car collides with a divider, and the livestream ends abruptly.
Passersby who noticed the damaged vehicle immediately informed the police and rushed to help. Some people at the spot pulled Dobhal out of the car before emergency services arrived. Another video circulating on social media shows the Fortuner badly damaged, with bystanders trying to assist Dobhal after the crash.
Police officials said that the YouTuber was driving the vehicle himself at the time of the accident. He was later taken to Subharto Hospital in Meerut for treatment. According to police, further medical evaluation is ongoing. Authorities are examining the circumstances surrounding the crash.
Several clips from the livestream have gone viral on social media, raising questions about what exactly led to the accident. In one part of the livestream, Dobhal said it might be his "last video". Some online discussions have also linked the incident to emotional distress.
Recently, Dobhal had alleged in a YouTube video that he was facing mental harassment from family members related to his inter-caste marriage. He had spoken about the psychological pressure he was experiencing in recent days.
However, it remains unclear whether the crash was caused by reckless driving, loss of control, or another factor. Police officials said that the incident will be investigated further to determine the exact reason behind the accident.
Also Read