YouTuber UK07 Rider Anurag Dobhal Livestreams Crash At 150 Kmph, Says 'Give Me Love In My Next Birth'

Ghaziabad: Popular YouTuber and BiggBoss 17 fame Anurag Dobhal, widely known as UK07 Rider, was injured after his car crashed into a divider while he was live on Instagram on Saturday. The accident took place near the Dasna police station area in Ghaziabad on the Delhi-Dehradun highway.

Dobhal was driving his Toyota Fortuner at a very high speed when the incident occurred. In an Instagram livestream, the YouTuber was seen speeding on the highway with music playing inside the car.

Within a few moments, the speed reached around 150 kmph. In the video, Dobhale was seen saying, "Agle janam aaon mummy, to pyaar de dena bas, pyaar de dena babu. Bahut zaroorat thi pyar ki. (Give me love in my next birth, mummy. I desperately needed love."

Seconds later, the car collides with a divider, and the livestream ends abruptly.

Passersby who noticed the damaged vehicle immediately informed the police and rushed to help. Some people at the spot pulled Dobhal out of the car before emergency services arrived. Another video circulating on social media shows the Fortuner badly damaged, with bystanders trying to assist Dobhal after the crash.