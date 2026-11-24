ETV Bharat / state

UK Man Travels To Himachal’s Mandi To Marry Local Woman In Traditional Hindu Ceremony

Thomas (second from left) with Neha. ( ETV Bharat )

Sundernagar: A British citizen came all the way to a secluded valley located in the Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh to get married to his Indian colleague in a Hindu ceremony. Thomas, who hails from England, got hitched to Neha, a native of the Kutti region in the Karsog division, by following the Hindu custom.

Love knew no boundaries, and when they came closer, even the distances of country, language, and culture became meaningless. The sleepy Karsog came alive with reverberating sounds of drums as the young man from England travelled across the seas to marry his life partner.

Thomas and Neha met each other in Germany, where they were both working. It all started out as a friendly relationship in their workplace, which later blossomed into a romantic relationship leading to marriage. After both families agreed, wedding preparations began. To give their love story a new lease on life, Thomas joined the wedding procession. The marriage saw guests from England, who flew from their country to attend the marriage.