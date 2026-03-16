ETV Bharat / state

Ujjain Youth Murdered In Canada After Altercation; Mortal Remains Expected To Reach India In Three Weeks

Ujjain: A 25-year-old youth from Ujjain was allegedly murdered in Canada by a group of college students, leaving his family back home shattered and in deep grief. The deceased, Gurkirat Singh Manocha, had moved to Canada a little over a year ago to pursue a Master's degree and was living in Fort St. John.

According to family members, Gurkirat was attacked by a group of college students on Saturday (March 14) following an altercation. He was then run over by a vehicle. He was rushed to the hospital but died during treatment.

Meanwhile, Canadian police have launched an investigation into the incident. The authorities have informed the family that the body will be handed over only after the completion of the post-mortem and other legal procedures.

Gurkirat's father, Gurjeet Singh, said that the family last spoke to him on Friday, just hours before the incident. He said his son had not mentioned about any dispute or problem with anyone. "My son went to Canada to pursue his Master's degree and planned to settle there after completing his studies. We cannot understand how something like this could happen so suddenly," he said.

He appealed to the government to help bring his son's mortal remains back to India at the earliest and ensure a fair investigation.