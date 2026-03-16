Ujjain Youth Murdered In Canada After Altercation; Mortal Remains Expected To Reach India In Three Weeks
Gurkirat Singh, studying Business Management in Canada, died after being allegedly run over by college students following a dispute.
Published : March 16, 2026 at 11:41 AM IST
Ujjain: A 25-year-old youth from Ujjain was allegedly murdered in Canada by a group of college students, leaving his family back home shattered and in deep grief. The deceased, Gurkirat Singh Manocha, had moved to Canada a little over a year ago to pursue a Master's degree and was living in Fort St. John.
According to family members, Gurkirat was attacked by a group of college students on Saturday (March 14) following an altercation. He was then run over by a vehicle. He was rushed to the hospital but died during treatment.
Meanwhile, Canadian police have launched an investigation into the incident. The authorities have informed the family that the body will be handed over only after the completion of the post-mortem and other legal procedures.
Gurkirat's father, Gurjeet Singh, said that the family last spoke to him on Friday, just hours before the incident. He said his son had not mentioned about any dispute or problem with anyone. "My son went to Canada to pursue his Master's degree and planned to settle there after completing his studies. We cannot understand how something like this could happen so suddenly," he said.
He appealed to the government to help bring his son's mortal remains back to India at the earliest and ensure a fair investigation.
Gurkirat was the younger of two sons in the family. His elder brother, Prabhkirat Singh, lives in Raipur. Gurkirat completed his schooling at Carmel Convent School in Ujjain and later graduated from Vikram University before moving abroad for higher studies. He was studying Business Management at Northern Lights College and had around five to six months left to complete his course.
While studying in Canada, Gurkirat was also working at a Walmart store as a store manager to support his financial needs. His father said that Gurkirat attended classes four days a week and worked during the rest three days.
Before leaving for Canada, Gurkirat used to help his father run the family's food business, which he was very interested in. Family members and neighbours said the body is expected to be repatriated to India in about three weeks.
Meanwhile, Gurkirat's brother has appealed to the government for assistance, either to bring the body home quickly or help the family obtain visas to travel to Canada. Canadian police have asked the family to formally identify the body as part of the investigation.
Also Read