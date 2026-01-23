Ujjain Violence: Buses Torched, Shops Set Ablaze In Madhya Pradesh’s Tarana; Six Arrested, Including Minor
Clashes between two groups in Tarana escalated into large-scale vandalism, prompting police to impose Section 144 and deploy heavy security forces.
Published : January 23, 2026 at 5:40 PM IST
Ujjain: A dispute that erupted late Thursday night in the Tarana area of Ujjain district escalated into arson and violence by Friday afternoon. Unidentified persons set fire to two buses and a shop, while several houses were vandalised and residents assaulted.
Stone-pelting by both sides further aggravated the situation, leaving one youth injured. Police have arrested six people, including one minor, and said the administration is working to restore normalcy.
Six Arrested
Officials said tensions flared after a youth was allegedly assaulted on Thursday night, bringing the two communities face-to-face. During the unrest, 11 buses were damaged. On Friday morning, members of one group gathered outside the Tarana police station, demanding strict action against the accused, including the demolition of their houses.
Workers of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal also reached the police station and raised slogans. As a precautionary measure, markets in Tarana were closed on Friday, and heavy police deployment was made across sensitive areas. Friday prayers were conducted under tight security. Police reiterated that six accused, including a minor, have been arrested and law-and-order efforts are ongoing.
What Triggered The Violence
According to police, clashes broke out in the Tarana tehsil area on Thursday evening when a crowd turned aggressive and began pelting stones at buses parked at the Tarana bus stand, shattering windows of over 12 buses. The violence then spread to Shukla Mohalla and nearby shops, where extensive damage was reported.
As the situation worsened, the police imposed Section 144 and dispersed the crowd using force. Senior officials, including the Superintendent of Police (SP), Collector, Additional SP and Additional District Magistrate (ADM), rushed to the spot along with a large police contingent.
Additional SP Guru Prasad Parashar said the incident originated in Shukla Mohalla, around 35 km from the Ujjain district headquarters. He said a 22-year-old man, a local VHP city office-bearer, was standing near a temple outside his house when he was allegedly attacked.
In his complaint lodged at Tarana police station, the victim named several individuals, including Eeshan Mirza, Sappan Mirza, Shadab alias Idli, Salman Mirza, Rizwan Mirza and Naved, all residents of Madarbadi in Tarana, alleging that they assaulted him from behind by hitting his head.
The assault was followed by widespread vandalism. Police said investigations are continuing and additional forces remain deployed to prevent further flare-ups.
