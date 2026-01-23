ETV Bharat / state

Ujjain Violence: Buses Torched, Shops Set Ablaze In Madhya Pradesh’s Tarana; Six Arrested, Including Minor

Ujjain: A dispute that erupted late Thursday night in the Tarana area of Ujjain district escalated into arson and violence by Friday afternoon. Unidentified persons set fire to two buses and a shop, while several houses were vandalised and residents assaulted.

Stone-pelting by both sides further aggravated the situation, leaving one youth injured. Police have arrested six people, including one minor, and said the administration is working to restore normalcy.

Six Arrested

Officials said tensions flared after a youth was allegedly assaulted on Thursday night, bringing the two communities face-to-face. During the unrest, 11 buses were damaged. On Friday morning, members of one group gathered outside the Tarana police station, demanding strict action against the accused, including the demolition of their houses.

Workers of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal also reached the police station and raised slogans. As a precautionary measure, markets in Tarana were closed on Friday, and heavy police deployment was made across sensitive areas. Friday prayers were conducted under tight security. Police reiterated that six accused, including a minor, have been arrested and law-and-order efforts are ongoing.

What Triggered The Violence