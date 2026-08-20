A 60-Year-Old Succumbs To H1N1 Virus In Ujjain
The family has made shocking allegations against the health department of not screening them, reports Rahul Singh Rathod
Published : August 20, 2026 at 8:06 PM IST
Ujjain: Madhya Pradesh is once again facing an outbreak of Swine flu with the outbreak of the monsoon. The latest case has been reported in Ujjain. A 60-year-old woman, Saroj Nagar, a resident of Rishi Nagar in the city, succumbed to swine flu.
According to family members, Saroj's swabs were sent to a laboratory for testing in Ahmedabad on July 30, which confirmed swine flu. The test did not show the presence of any other infection. After confirmation of the presence of Swine Flu, she was admitted to a private hospital in Indore, where she was treated for 16 days. She eventually died at home in Ujjain.
Saroj's case
The family has accused the health department of negligence. The family members of the deceased alleged that, after the confirmation of swine flu, they were not given any specific guidelines to follow a health regimen. The family alleged that the health specialists also failed to conduct a check-up of the family members. However, after the death of the woman, a few Anganwadi workers reached home and collected information on all the family members.
Family members said she was first admitted to a private hospital in Ujjain on July 27, as she had complained of problems with breathing, apart from cold and cough.
Doctors conducted investigations, and samples of her were sent to a laboratory in Gujarat. A Real-Time Reverse Transcription-Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) test is conducted, which entails a respiratory sample collected via a nasal or throat swab to detect the genetic material (RNA) of the virus.
The family awaited the results, which they received on July 31. On August 3, Saroj was admitted to a private hospital in Indore. The family brought her back home after a fortnight, and within an hour she died at her residence in Rishi Nagar.
Family members not screened
Saroj is survived by her husband, who is a retired bank employee, and they have two sons. There is an atmosphere of worry in the family after her death as, they all lived together in one house. Moreover, till the report of H1N1, nobody in their family had reported any major illness.
After Saroj's swab was sent for testing to Ahmedabad, the family members alleged that none of them was screened for the virus. Afterwards, the Anganwadi workers came and took down only the names of the family members. They have alleged that the health department did not issue any specific health guidelines to the family members after the confirmation of the H1N1 virus. There has been no monitoring of these family members till now.
Health department claims
Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO), Dr Ashok Kumar Patel, has defended that the health department has conducted a survey of the entire neighbourhood where the Nagar family resides.
"The health department immediately conducted a survey in the entire area after the test confirmed the patient had the virus. Nearly 104 people were screened from about 28 houses in that neighbourhood. It is a matter of relief that no one else has reported positive," he said.
He added that the conditions prevalent near the house of the deceased are unhygienic. "There is a drain running near the residence of the deceased woman where movement of pigs is recorded. The team is investigating this too." Dr Patel said, adding the patient had other comorbidities, including diabetes. "It cannot be said yet, whether the death was specifically due to swine flu."