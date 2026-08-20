ETV Bharat / state

A 60-Year-Old Succumbs To H1N1 Virus In Ujjain

Ujjain: Madhya Pradesh is once again facing an outbreak of Swine flu with the outbreak of the monsoon. The latest case has been reported in Ujjain. A 60-year-old woman, Saroj Nagar, a resident of Rishi Nagar in the city, succumbed to swine flu.

According to family members, Saroj's swabs were sent to a laboratory for testing in Ahmedabad on July 30, which confirmed swine flu. The test did not show the presence of any other infection. After confirmation of the presence of Swine Flu, she was admitted to a private hospital in Indore, where she was treated for 16 days. She eventually died at home in Ujjain.

Saroj's case

The family has accused the health department of negligence. The family members of the deceased alleged that, after the confirmation of swine flu, they were not given any specific guidelines to follow a health regimen. The family alleged that the health specialists also failed to conduct a check-up of the family members. However, after the death of the woman, a few Anganwadi workers reached home and collected information on all the family members.

Family members said she was first admitted to a private hospital in Ujjain on July 27, as she had complained of problems with breathing, apart from cold and cough.

Doctors conducted investigations, and samples of her were sent to a laboratory in Gujarat. A Real-Time Reverse Transcription-Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) test is conducted, which entails a respiratory sample collected via a nasal or throat swab to detect the genetic material (RNA) of the virus.

The family awaited the results, which they received on July 31. On August 3, Saroj was admitted to a private hospital in Indore. The family brought her back home after a fortnight, and within an hour she died at her residence in Rishi Nagar.