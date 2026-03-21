ETV Bharat / state

Ujjain Student’s Death In Canada: Family Seeks PM’s Help To Bring Body Home, Demands Probe

In the letter, Gurkirat’s father, Gurjeet Singh, stated that Yadav had personally met the family on March 17, 2026, and assured them that the Centre would extend full support at the highest level, including bringing back his son’s mortal remains to Ujjain.

Earlier, the family had appealed to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who visited their residence in Ujjain and assured them of all possible support. However, the family has now written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, urging immediate intervention.

Ujjain: Eight days after the suspicious death of student Gurkirat Singh Manocha in Canada on March 14, 2026, his family continues to seek assistance to bring their son’s body back to India.

"However, till now, no official from the Ministry of External Affairs or the Centre has contacted us directly, nor have we been informed about when the body will be brought back," he wrote in the letter.

The family has also demanded a fair investigation into the incident. In the letter, Singh sought consular support, arrangements for the repatriation of the body, and legal assistance through the appointment of a lawyer in British Columbia.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav met the family of Gurkirat Singh Manocha, who died in Canada (ETV Bharat)

The family further urged the Centre to raise the matter with Canadian authorities at the highest level to prevent such incidents in the future.

Earlier, CM Yadav had assured that the Madhya Pradesh government would bear all expenses related to the case. During his visit to the family's residence in Parshvanath City, Ujjain, he had also said that arrangements could be made to send two family members to Canada for the last rites if required.

However, the deceased student’s mother wishes to perform her son’s last rites in Ujjain after his body is brought back to India.