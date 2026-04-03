ETV Bharat / state

Ujjain Student’s Body Brought Home From Canada After 20 Days

Ujjain: The body of Gurkirat Singh Manecha, a student from Ujjain who died under mysterious circumstances in Canada’s Fort St. John on March 14, was brought back to his hometown nearly 20 days after the incident.

The mortal remains reached Ahmedabad airport on Thursday night and were transported to Ujjain by ambulance on Friday morning.

Gurkirat’s final journey began at 10 am towards Chakrateerth crematorium, with family members, members of the Sikh community, public representatives, and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav in attendance. The Chief Minister paid his respects and offered condolences to the grieving family.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed solidarity with the family, stating that the Madhya Pradesh government stands with its citizens in times of grief. He acknowledged the challenges posed by foreign procedures but said that, with the support of the Government of India, Gurkirat’s body was brought back home.

“We are satisfied that our child has returned home. The state government stands firmly with the family,” he said.

Member of Parliament Anil Firojiya said continuous efforts were made through the Government of India to bring Gurkirat’s body back. He added that he had also spoken to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar regarding the matter.

“The Central government extended full support and bore all the expenses to bring the body home,” he said.