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Ujjain Siblings Stand Out As Inspiration To Serve The Society

Ujjain: The festival of Rakhi has multiple connotations around sibling love. The sibling bond celebrated by Hemlata and Akash Suryavanshi of Ujjain stands out as an inspiration to do something for the society and the country. While people spend time with their families during festivals, Hemlata and Akash can be seen performing duties without any remuneration at major religious events and festivals in the city.

Whether it's a crowd of devotees, a disaster situation at Shipra Ghat or someone in need of blood, the siblings stand at the forefront to help.

Hemlata's story is not only about service, but also about courage. During the Panchkoshi Yatra in Ujjain in April 2026, she was performing pro bono duty at Shri Ram Ghat on behalf of Youth Disaster Friends and Ujjain Home Guard when she saw a 14-year-old girl drowning in the deep waters of Shipra River.

Unmindful of her own safety, Hemlata dove into the river and rescued the girl safely. She received national recognition for her act when on August 15, 2026, she was honored by the President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. For Hemlata, this honor is a stepping stone to achieve her dream of joining the Civil Defence. She is gaining experience working in real-life situations by consistently performing pro bono duties at major events.

Like his elder sister, Akash also considers service a part of his life. Joining the National Service Scheme (NSS) in 2018, Akash has donated blood on 13 occasions. He has also played a role in motivating people to donate blood on 250 instances and helping those in need. He also works for environmental protection with various organizations in the city and at an individual level. He also helped those in need during the Corona period.

Akash, along with his sister, performs pro bono duties as an assistant to the Police and the administration at major religious events in Ujjain. He received a state-level honour for social service for 2020-2021 from the Higher Education Department of Madhya Pradesh on August 12, 2025.