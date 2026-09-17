ETV Bharat / state

MP's Ujjain Sets World Record By Lighting 33.27 Lakh Diyas To Mark PM Modi's 76th Birthday

Ujjain: Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain set a world record on Thursday evening by lighting 33.27 lakh diyas simultaneously along the banks of Kshipra river, marking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 76th birthday.

The lamps were lit as part of the ‘Ashirwad ka Diya’ programme. Following a siren at 7 pm, volunteers illuminated the diyas across the designated locations within three minutes, an official said. Previously, this record was held by Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, where 2,617,215 lamps were lit in 2025. Across Madhya Pradesh, a total of 3.55 crore diyas were lit simultaneously as part of the celebrations.

The Ujjain Municipal Corporation stated on its official media group that "3,115,630 lamps were lit along the banks of the Kshipra river. A total of 3,327,125 "Aashirwad Ka Diyas" were lit at various locations throughout Ujjain city." However, this record was announced from the stage, while the world record certificate is still pending. Meanwhile, Ujjain Municipal Corporation Commissioner Abhilash Mishra and Smart City CEO Neha Jain confirmed the world record to ETV Bharat.