MP's Ujjain Sets World Record By Lighting 33.27 Lakh Diyas To Mark PM Modi's 76th Birthday
Following a siren at 7 pm, volunteers illuminated the diyas across the designated locations within three minutes, reports Rahul Singh Rathore.
Published : September 17, 2026 at 10:47 PM IST
Ujjain: Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain set a world record on Thursday evening by lighting 33.27 lakh diyas simultaneously along the banks of Kshipra river, marking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 76th birthday.
The lamps were lit as part of the ‘Ashirwad ka Diya’ programme. Following a siren at 7 pm, volunteers illuminated the diyas across the designated locations within three minutes, an official said. Previously, this record was held by Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, where 2,617,215 lamps were lit in 2025. Across Madhya Pradesh, a total of 3.55 crore diyas were lit simultaneously as part of the celebrations.
The Ujjain Municipal Corporation stated on its official media group that "3,115,630 lamps were lit along the banks of the Kshipra river. A total of 3,327,125 "Aashirwad Ka Diyas" were lit at various locations throughout Ujjain city." However, this record was announced from the stage, while the world record certificate is still pending. Meanwhile, Ujjain Municipal Corporation Commissioner Abhilash Mishra and Smart City CEO Neha Jain confirmed the world record to ETV Bharat.
The Deepotsav in Ujjain began in 2022, during the tenure of then Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, under the name 'Shiv Jyoti Arpanam', on Mahashivratri. In 2022, Ujjain lit 11,71,078 lamps, breaking Ayodhya's 2021 record of 9,41,551 lamps, earning a place in the Guinness Book of World Records.
Following this, Ayodhya, in Uttar Pradesh, again broke the record in 2022 by lighting 15,76,955 lamps. Ujjain, meanwhile, lit 18,82,229 lamps in 2023, breaking Ayodhya's 2022 record. In 2023, Ayodhya lit 22,23,000 lamps, breaking Ujjain's record again. In 2024, due to the Lok Sabha election code of conduct, only 5,51,000 lamps were lit in Ujjain. Ayodhya lit 25,12,000 lamps in 2024, while 26,17,215 lamps were lit in 2025.
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