Speculations Over Bhagwat's Statement At Youth Dharma Sansad In MP's Ujjain
Madhya Pradesh Congress spokesperson Avinish Yadav said the statement shows that the RSS is not being heard in the Central Government.
Published : September 18, 2026 at 10:37 PM IST
Ujjain: A statement by RSS chief Dr Mohan Bhagwat has once again stirred up speculations.
Speaking at the Youth Dharma Sansad in Ujjain on Friday, Bhagwat said, "When a person acts arrogantly and believes that everything is under his control, that everything should happen according to his wishes, he misunderstands. We don't believe this, but his rise and fall are inevitable. Arrogantly, a person believes that he has power over everything, but that's not the case".
Following RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's statement, political circles have once again begun to speculate on its implications. Many political questions have also arisen. Ultimately, who is the RSS chief targeting? Who is he advising?
Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Congress spokesperson Avinish Yadav said, "The RSS is also angry over the dictatorship of Modi and Shah in the country. Congress has always raised its voice against dictatorship in the country. This statement shows that the RSS is not being heard in the government."
On the other hand, senior journalist KD Sharma said, "It is not clear in what context the statement was made, but it definitely has a hidden message for party leaders. Voices of internal opposition have been raised at many levels within the party. The government and the RSS have issued different statements regarding the UCC."
Bhagwat, in his address at the event said, "Dharma does not bind a person but liberates them." Clarifying the difference between ‘Dharma’ and ‘religion’, he said the English word ‘religion’, derived from ‘religio’ meaning to bind or tie, is not synonymous with Dharma. Bhagwat inaugurated the day’s proceedings by lighting a ceremonial lamp and leading the singing of ‘Vande Mataram’.
He noted that the English dictionary has no precise equivalent for the word Dharma, adding that Western culture often strips away the ritualistic aspects of Dharma and therefore labels it merely as religion.
Recalling the thoughts of Swami Vivekananda, the RSS chief described India as a nation deeply rooted in Dharma. He advised the youth that to absorb new ideas, one must first still and empty the mind, as learning becomes impossible until old notions are cleared away.
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