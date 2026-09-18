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Speculations Over Bhagwat's Statement At Youth Dharma Sansad In MP's Ujjain

Ujjain: A statement by RSS chief Dr Mohan Bhagwat has once again stirred up speculations.

Speaking at the Youth Dharma Sansad in Ujjain on Friday, Bhagwat said, "When a person acts arrogantly and believes that everything is under his control, that everything should happen according to his wishes, he misunderstands. We don't believe this, but his rise and fall are inevitable. Arrogantly, a person believes that he has power over everything, but that's not the case".

Following RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's statement, political circles have once again begun to speculate on its implications. Many political questions have also arisen. Ultimately, who is the RSS chief targeting? Who is he advising?

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Congress spokesperson Avinish Yadav said, "The RSS is also angry over the dictatorship of Modi and Shah in the country. Congress has always raised its voice against dictatorship in the country. This statement shows that the RSS is not being heard in the government."

On the other hand, senior journalist KD Sharma said, "It is not clear in what context the statement was made, but it definitely has a hidden message for party leaders. Voices of internal opposition have been raised at many levels within the party. The government and the RSS have issued different statements regarding the UCC."