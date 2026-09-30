Ujjain Mosque Demolition: AIMIM To Move Supreme Court Over Action; Slams Waqf Board, Local Qazi
Clashes over Ujjain mosque demolition led to the detention of AIMIM’s state chief, who accused the government of bias, reports Aabid Mumtaz
Published : September 30, 2026 at 5:02 PM IST
Ujjain/Bhopal: Clashes between police and protesters opposing the partial demolition of a historic mosque in Madhya Pradesh led to the 15-hour detention of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) state chief Mohsin Ali Khan.
The dispute centres on the Shahi Masjid in Ujjain facing demolition due to road-widening projects for ‘Simhastha Kumbh 2028.’ Tension escalated after police detained Khan, along with his team on Tuesday.
Following his release from police custody, the AIMIM leader held a press briefing in Bhopal and accused Chief Minister Mohan Yadav of demolishing "mosques in the name of preparations" for Simhastha 2028.
Khan said that the AIMIM intended to intensify a legal challenge against the government action and alleged highhandedness. He alleged that authorities moved forward with the structural removal of the mosque prior to the High Court hearing date on the matter, which had been scheduled for September 28.
"We are prepared to escalate the legal battle to the Supreme Court of India if necessary," he said. "If a mosque’s structure extends only three feet, what kind of development is achieved by razing it to the ground? For them, the removal of even a single brick from the mosque is tantamount to demolishing the entire structure," he added.
Khan alleged that police arrested more than 100 people during the demonstrations and claimed that a Muslim cleric was seriously injured in detention.
The AIMIM leader criticised the state’s Waqf Board, saying the administration “mishandled” the project negotiations. Khan also accused the local Muslim leadership, including Ujjain’s local Muslim City Qazi, Khalik-ur-Rehman, of compromising community interests during private deliberations with state officials over the road widening projects.
“Qazi Sahab allegedly held a secret meeting with the government and later informed the people that talks had taken place. What was the compulsion that led to permission being granted for the mosque's removal? The sacrifices made by the people have been bartered away," Khan said.
He also targeted Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board Chairman Sanwar Patel, alleging that more than five acres of protected Waqf land had been transferred for the festival’s use. “An entire PR team is working in his favour. Sanwar Patel has once again proven his loyalty to the BJP,” Khan alleged.
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