ETV Bharat / state

Ujjain Mosque Demolition: AIMIM To Move Supreme Court Over Action; Slams Waqf Board, Local Qazi

Ujjain/Bhopal: Clashes between police and protesters opposing the partial demolition of a historic mosque in Madhya Pradesh led to the 15-hour detention of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) state chief Mohsin Ali Khan.

The dispute centres on the Shahi Masjid in Ujjain facing demolition due to road-widening projects for ‘Simhastha Kumbh 2028.’ Tension escalated after police detained Khan, along with his team on Tuesday.

Following his release from police custody, the AIMIM leader held a press briefing in Bhopal and accused Chief Minister Mohan Yadav of demolishing "mosques in the name of preparations" for Simhastha 2028.

Khan said that the AIMIM intended to intensify a legal challenge against the government action and alleged highhandedness. He alleged that authorities moved forward with the structural removal of the mosque prior to the High Court hearing date on the matter, which had been scheduled for September 28.

"We are prepared to escalate the legal battle to the Supreme Court of India if necessary," he said. "If a mosque’s structure extends only three feet, what kind of development is achieved by razing it to the ground? For them, the removal of even a single brick from the mosque is tantamount to demolishing the entire structure," he added.