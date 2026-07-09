ETV Bharat / state

Ujjain Man Organises Widowed Daughter-in-Law's Remarriage, Draws Widespread Praise

Ujjain: In an inspiring gesture that has won widespread admiration, a man from Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain arranged the remarriage of his widowed daughter-in-law.

Three years after losing his son to cancer, Dinesh Vairagi, a resident of Jaithal village, arranged the marriage for his daughter-in-law after finding a suitable groom. The wedding was held at a resort in Bhopal in the presence of around 350 guests.

Vairagi personally performed the Kanyadaan (ritual of giving away the bride) for his daughter-in-law, Priyanka, and bore all the wedding expenses. Priyanka’s father, Rambabu, expressed gratitude for the support his daughter received from her in-laws.