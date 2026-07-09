Ujjain Man Organises Widowed Daughter-in-Law's Remarriage, Draws Widespread Praise
Ujjain man arranges remarriage of his daughter-in-law, bears all wedding expenses.
Published : July 9, 2026 at 2:57 PM IST
Ujjain: In an inspiring gesture that has won widespread admiration, a man from Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain arranged the remarriage of his widowed daughter-in-law.
Three years after losing his son to cancer, Dinesh Vairagi, a resident of Jaithal village, arranged the marriage for his daughter-in-law after finding a suitable groom. The wedding was held at a resort in Bhopal in the presence of around 350 guests.
Vairagi personally performed the Kanyadaan (ritual of giving away the bride) for his daughter-in-law, Priyanka, and bore all the wedding expenses. Priyanka’s father, Rambabu, expressed gratitude for the support his daughter received from her in-laws.
"I never imagined my daughter's remarriage would take place with such respect. Our family will always remain grateful for this gesture," he said. Priyanka had married Kapil, Dinesh's son, in 2018 when she was 19 years old. Kapil was later diagnosed with cancer and underwent treatment for nearly a year before his death in 2023. His death left Priyanka widowed at a young age.
"After my son-in-law's death, our biggest worry was Priyanka's future. However, her father-in-law stood by her like a father, never allowing her to feel alone. He welcomed her into the family as a daughter-in-law and has now sent her to a new home with the love and dignity of a daughter," said Rambabu.
Vairagi said his only wish was to see Priyanka rebuild her life, so he actively sought a suitable match for her. After a marriage proposal came from Govind, a resident of Atarikheda in Vidisha, Dinesh personally visited their home, and the match was finalised.
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