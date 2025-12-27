Ujjain Mahakaleshwar Temple Earns Over Rs 100 Crore Donation
The world-famous Jyotirlinga temple includes 592.366 kilograms of silver and 1,483.621 grams of gold worth over Rs 13 crore, from January 1 to December 15.
Ujjain: Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple, revered as one of the 12 Jyotirlingas, has earned an unprecedented surge in devotees and donations this year.
Records maintained by the committee show the world-famous temple earned over Rs 107 crore, including 592.366 kilograms of silver and 1,483.621 grams of gold, valued at over Rs 13 crore, from donation boxes and ticket sales from January 1 to December 15. The total income this year stands at nearly Rs 1 billion, which is Rs 15 crore more than last year's Rs 92 crore.
Pratham Kaushik, administrator of the temple, said the faith of devotees has translated into record-breaking contributions, filling Baba Mahakal's treasury with gold, silver, cash, and offerings from across the country. On normal days, the temple sees footfalls of nearly 1.20 lakh devotees daily, while it surges between 1.5 and 1.75 lakh on weekends, he added.
"On normal days, 1.20 lakh devotees were visiting daily. On weekends, 1.5 to 1.75 lakh devotees were arriving. Since January 1, more than 5.5 crore devotees have visited the temple. Around six lakh devotees are expected between December 25 and January 31. Devotees are donating generously, breaking last year's record," he added.
The construction of the grand Mahakal Mahalok corridor has significantly enhanced the temple's spiritual appeal to the devotees, drawing larger crowds and increasing donations. Devotees not only contribute in the form of cash and ornaments but also by purchasing quick darshan tickets and laddoo prasad, which have turned into major sources of revenue.
Officials highlighted that this figure does not include revenue from Bhasma Aarti bookings, Abhishek Puja, Annakshetra (community kitchen), guesthouse bookings, photography charges, monthly fees, bhang and flag bookings, and the Ujjain Darshan bus service.
Ujjain collector and temple committee chairman Roshan Kumar Singh said, "On Christmas Day alone, over 2.5 lakh devotees visited Lord Mahakal. Similar numbers of visitors are seen on weekends as well. CCTV cameras, monitoring from a control room, and police forces are deployed under the Superintendent of Police for the safety and security of devotees. Digital technology is also being used in the temple complex, with the installation of QR codes at various places for paying online donations and allowing timely access to information about the temple."
Singh said devotees coming for darshan in the New Year are requested not to bring their mobile phones into the temple premises and cooperate in facilitating the darshan arrangements.
With just five days remaining in 2025, the temple expects further contributions, potentially setting a new milestone in its financial records. Kaushik said the devotion of pilgrims has been overwhelming as the Mahakal Temple continues to stand as a symbol of unwavering faith, with its growing income reflecting the immense devotion of millions who seek blessings from Baba Mahakal.
