Ujjain Mahakaleshwar Temple Earns Over Rs 100 Crore Donation

Ujjain: Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple, revered as one of the 12 Jyotirlingas, has earned an unprecedented surge in devotees and donations this year.

Records maintained by the committee show the world-famous temple earned over Rs 107 crore, including 592.366 kilograms of silver and 1,483.621 grams of gold, valued at over Rs 13 crore, from donation boxes and ticket sales from January 1 to December 15. The total income this year stands at nearly Rs 1 billion, which is Rs 15 crore more than last year's Rs 92 crore.

Pratham Kaushik, administrator of the temple, said the faith of devotees has translated into record-breaking contributions, filling Baba Mahakal's treasury with gold, silver, cash, and offerings from across the country. On normal days, the temple sees footfalls of nearly 1.20 lakh devotees daily, while it surges between 1.5 and 1.75 lakh on weekends, he added.

Ujjain collector Roshan Kumar Singh at the temple premises. (ETV Bharat)

"On normal days, 1.20 lakh devotees were visiting daily. On weekends, 1.5 to 1.75 lakh devotees were arriving. Since January 1, more than 5.5 crore devotees have visited the temple. Around six lakh devotees are expected between December 25 and January 31. Devotees are donating generously, breaking last year's record," he added.