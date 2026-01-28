ETV Bharat / state

Hailstorm Wreaks Havoc On Crops In Ujjain; Distressed Farmer Dies By Suicide

Ujjain: Unseasonal rain with hailstorm lashed the Malwa region of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, causing extensive damage to standing crops. Heavy rainfall and strong winds, along with large hailstones, severely affected wheat and gram crops. The farmers are devastated after this natural calamity.

In the rural areas of Ujjain district, an intense hailstorm destroyed wheat, potato, garlic, onion and gram crops. The massive crop loss proved unbearable for a farmer in the Makdon area, who allegedly died by suicide following the devastation of his fields.

According to sources, the farmer recorded a video of his destroyed crops on Tuesday night and posted it on social media. Later, around midnight, he allegedly ended his life in his field. Police, administrative officials and local public representatives rushed to the spot after receiving information.

Tarana Congress MLA Mahesh Parmar confirmed the incident and said, “We demand that the Chief Minister order an immediate survey of the damaged crops and ensure compensation is provided to the affected farmers without delay.”

The deceased farmer has been identified as Pankaj Malviya (30), a resident of Kheda Jamunia village, about 50 km from Ujjain. He is survived by his mother, two sisters, wife and two children, an eight-year-old son and a five-year-old daughter. His father had passed away in April last year. One of his sisters had gotten engaged just two days before the incident.

Family members said they tried calling Pankaj on Tuesday evening, but he did not respond. “He was seen in the field till around 10:30 pm. In the morning, his body was found lying in the field,” they said.

After the incident, MLA Mahesh Parmar visited the bereaved family and expressed solidarity. “Pankaj owned around six bighas of land, where he had cultivated wheat. The entire crop was destroyed due to the hailstorm. He was already under financial stress,” Parmar said.