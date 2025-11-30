Madhya Pradesh CM's Son Gets Married Along With 21 Others In Ujjain
The CM bore the expenditure of the 21 other weddings at the venue.
Published : November 30, 2025 at 6:06 PM IST
Ujjain: Dr Abhimanyu Yadav, the younger son of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, got married to Dr Ishita Patel at a grand ceremony held in Ujjain on Sunday.
As the couple exchanged garlands and took the seven vows, Bada Ramdev and Baba Bageshwar chanted 'mantras' as part of the wedding rituals.
Along with his son, the Chief Minister also arranged the marriages of 21 couples from different communities and bore the entire cost of the weddings. Dr Abhimanyu arrived with 21 grooms for the wedding. The Chief Minister's family, relatives, and friends danced enthusiastically during the wedding procession, as did the families of the 21 other grooms.
After the rituals, Chief Ministers from several states met and blessed the bride and groom. Several saints also blessed the newlyweds with chants and wished them a happy married life.
The weddings were simple as was the food which comprised three types of sweets, two types of savory dishes, vegetable and puri, dal-roti, and rice.
Approximately 30,000 guests, including the chief ministers of 11 states, the governors of eight states, 25 saints, and 42 families, witnessed the wedding. Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla, and Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar were among the notable guests at the wedding.
No gifts were accepted from any guest at the event. Instead, the Chief Minister's family provided all the newlyweds essential items for starting their new lives. Another special feature was that Mahant Ravindrapuri Maharaj, President of the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad and Mansa Devi Trust, Haridwar, and Swami Hari Giri Maharaj, Chief Patron of the Juna Akhara and General Secretary of the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, announced financial assistance of Rs 1.25 lakh each to the couples.
Furthermore, Baba Ramdev announced a gift of Rs 1 lakh for each couple during the 'Varmala' ceremony. The wedding rituals were held at a house in Geeta Colony. The Chief Minister's family performed all the rituals for their son and daughter-in-law at their home and the VVIP bungalow in Geeta Colony.
The ceremonies were held on the banks of the Kshipra river near the Wakankar Bridge. Five special domes were constructed for the event, including a large stage measuring 40/100 feet and a stage measuring 50/25 feet. The domes were crafted by artisans from Bhopal and Ujjain.
