Madhya Pradesh CM's Son Gets Married Along With 21 Others In Ujjain

Ujjain: Dr Abhimanyu Yadav, the younger son of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, got married to Dr Ishita Patel at a grand ceremony held in Ujjain on Sunday.

As the couple exchanged garlands and took the seven vows, Bada Ramdev and Baba Bageshwar chanted 'mantras' as part of the wedding rituals.

Along with his son, the Chief Minister also arranged the marriages of 21 couples from different communities and bore the entire cost of the weddings. Dr Abhimanyu arrived with 21 grooms for the wedding. The Chief Minister's family, relatives, and friends danced enthusiastically during the wedding procession, as did the families of the 21 other grooms.

Dr Abhimanyu Yadav and Dr Ishita Patel after their wedding (ETV Bharat)

After the rituals, Chief Ministers from several states met and blessed the bride and groom. Several saints also blessed the newlyweds with chants and wished them a happy married life.