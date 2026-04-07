ETV Bharat / state

Three-Storey Building Collapses In Ujjain, Major Tragedy Averted As It Was Vacated On Time

Ujjain: A three-storey building collapsed on Dhaba Road in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, amid a road-widening work late on Monday. There are no casualties as the building had already been vacated prior to the collapse.

In view of the Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2028, road works are currently underway in Ujjain. As part of this project, the municipal corporation is carrying out drain excavation work along Dhaba Road. Local residents allege that the municipal corporation dug a drain approximately 10 feet deep about a month ago and subsequently left it unattended. They allege that the drain has since filled with water, thereby weakening the foundations of several nearby houses. Consequently, a three-story building located near Gebi Hanuman collapsed.

The homeowners, Manoj Bhavsar and Ali Asgar, accused the municipal corporation of negligence. "For the past month, the corporation has kept the drain excavated, allowing it to fill with over 10 feet of water. This has compromised the foundations of numerous houses in the vicinity. Several other houses have collapsed in this area prior to this incident as well. The contractor failed to heed our warnings, despite having been informed earlier in the day regarding the deteriorating condition of the building," said Manoj.

According to eye-witnesses, at 6 pm, when the building collapsed, several people—including Mohammad Amir, Sameer Khan, and Altamash Khan—were present at the spot. They immediately halted the vehicular and pedestrian traffic moving along the road. Had they not done so, a major tragedy could have occurred. Local residents stated that water had been accumulating in the foundations of the houses for nearly a month, which is the cause behind this incident.