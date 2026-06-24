Dilapidated Over Five Decades Old House Collapses In MP's Ujjain, 16-Year-Old Dies
The victim had been to his grandmother's place for Muharram. Eight members of his family were injured in the mishap.
Published : June 24, 2026 at 6:27 PM IST
Ujjain: A 16-year-old boy died after a dilapidated two-storey house, believed to be over 50 years old collapsed on Mahavir Marg, adjacent to Hammalwadi under Jiwajiganj police station in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain, on Wednesday.
The deceased, Arsan, had been to his grandmother's house for Muharram. Superintendent of Police Pradeep Sharma said eight members of the Qureshi family were injured in the incident. While Arsan died after being buried under the debris, his grandmother is among those injured in the mishap, he said.
Soon after the building collapses, locals rescued the family members with the assistance of police team led by TI Prateek Sharma and municipal personnel. The police personnel displayed courage, presence of mind, and humanity during the rescue and relief operations that lasted several hours, said Sharma. He said the injured were sent to government-run Charak Bhawan Hospital. Sharma said while Arsan's grandmother was critically injured and is undergoing treatment, the rest of the injured were discharged from the hospital.
Collector Roshan Kumar Singh, Municipal Corporation Commissioner Abhilash Mishra, ADM, and others rushed to the spot and issued necessary instructions to the relevant officials for investigation and better treatment of the injured.
A member of Qureshi family, Mohammad Salim said, "It had rained 2-3 days back, and the house was in a dilapidated condition. A house is under construction nearby, for which pits had been dug. This caused the house to suddenly collapse."
He said, "My sister, sister-in-law, and grandson were buried in the accident. My grandson died. He was around 16 years old." Salim said the house was built by Arsan's grandparents.
A local said, "This house was around 50 to 60 years old. Made of wood and mud, it had become dilapidated. New construction was underway nearby, and pits had been dug. The walls suddenly collapsed, burying the family. The house belonged to two brothers, Ikhlas and Amir Qureshi." Mishra said dilapidated houses across the city are being identified by the civic body and notices issued to their owners.
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