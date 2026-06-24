ETV Bharat / state

Dilapidated Over Five Decades Old House Collapses In MP's Ujjain, 16-Year-Old Dies

Ujjain: A 16-year-old boy died after a dilapidated two-storey house, believed to be over 50 years old collapsed on Mahavir Marg, adjacent to Hammalwadi under Jiwajiganj police station in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain, on Wednesday.

The deceased, Arsan, had been to his grandmother's house for Muharram. Superintendent of Police Pradeep Sharma said eight members of the Qureshi family were injured in the incident. While Arsan died after being buried under the debris, his grandmother is among those injured in the mishap, he said.

Soon after the building collapses, locals rescued the family members with the assistance of police team led by TI Prateek Sharma and municipal personnel. The police personnel displayed courage, presence of mind, and humanity during the rescue and relief operations that lasted several hours, said Sharma. He said the injured were sent to government-run Charak Bhawan Hospital. Sharma said while Arsan's grandmother was critically injured and is undergoing treatment, the rest of the injured were discharged from the hospital.

Collector Roshan Kumar Singh, Municipal Corporation Commissioner Abhilash Mishra, ADM, and others rushed to the spot and issued necessary instructions to the relevant officials for investigation and better treatment of the injured.