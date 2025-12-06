ETV Bharat / state

‘Reservation Is a Right, Not Charity’: Ugrappa Demands Urgent Legal Amendment in Karnataka

Bengaluru: Former MP and Karnataka State Valmiki Community Forum president V. S. Ugrappa has urged the state government to immediately bring a legal amendment to protect the reservation hike introduced by the previous BJP government. Addressing reporters in Bengaluru on Friday, he warned that if the state fails to act and place the law under the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution, communities may be forced to launch a large-scale protest.

Ugrappa noted that the increase in reservation implemented by the Basavaraj Bommai government has been set aside by the Karnataka Administrative Tribunal and is currently under stay in the High Court. He said this has created uncertainty for SC, ST, and OBC communities. “About 40 crore SC, ST citizens live in the country. Their rights are being ignored by governments and courts. Their livelihoods are at stake,” he said.

Pointing to Tamil Nadu, which provides 69 per cent reservation under the Ninth Schedule, he said Karnataka should have followed the same route. “Our state moved to 56 per cent reservation, but did not place it under the Ninth Schedule. That is why we are facing this situation today,” he said.

He added that the 1992 Indra Sawhney judgment allows for such an increase, and said that current Union ministers and MPs from Karnataka should raise the matter with the Centre.

Call For All-Party Meeting And Constitutional Amendment

Ugrappa urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar to call an all-party meeting and pass a clear law during the Belagavi session. “Reservation is not charity. It is a right of marginalised communities. But today, we are being denied even basic opportunities,” he said.