ETV Bharat / state

UGC Rules Protest: Karni Sena Clashes With Police In Jaipur, Threatens to Gherao CM Residence

Jaipur: Tension ran high in Jaipur on Monday after a protest led by the Shri Rajput Karni Sena turned confrontational during its 'Savarna Nyay Padyatra' against the proposed University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations and other demands concerning the upper-caste community.

After a scuffle between protesters and police, Karni Sena national president Mahipal Singh Makrana demanded the immediate suspension of police personnel involved in the confrontation and warned that the organisation would gherao the Chief Minister's residence if action was not taken.

Makrana alleged that protesters were mistreated despite carrying out a peaceful march and said the agitation would be intensified across the country if the administration failed to act against those responsible. The 24-day Savarna Nyay Padyatra, which began from Deshnok in Bikaner district, reached Jaipur after covering nearly 600 kilometres on foot. Protesters were marching to the District Collectorate to submit a memorandum addressed to President Droupadi Murmu.

Police had initially stopped the procession near the 200-Feet Bypass and later erected barricades near the Jhotwara Flyover, citing law-and-order concerns. As protesters attempted to move towards the Collectorate, police used water cannons to disperse the crowd.

Despite the police action, protesters carrying saffron flags advanced after removing barricades, leading to brief scuffles between police personnel and demonstrators. Following the confrontation, Makrana accused the police of using excessive force against protesters.

"We came to Jaipur to peacefully submit a memorandum. If action is not taken against the guilty officials, we will intensify the agitation and lay siege to the Chief Minister's residence," Makrana said.