UGC Rules Face Opposition In Jodhpur, Upper Caste Groups Call For Bandh On February 1

Jodhpur: The upper caste group in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur on Wednesday announced a city-wide protest on February 1 to protest against the University Grants Commission’s (UGC) new regulations aimed at preventing discrimination in educational institutions.

Addressing a press conference, Kailash Pareek said the regulations, framed in the name of equality, would divide Hindu society. He appealed to all communities to participate in the bandh and said discussions were underway with various organisations to ensure its success. Parik claimed that members of OBC and SC-ST communities would also support the protest, as they too believe the rules would create divisions.

Senior advocate Hastimal Saraswat said caste-based discrimination had largely diminished over the years, and introducing such regulations at this stage would divide society. He Saraswat explained that if any complaint is received under this, a committee will be formed to investigate within 24 hours, which could adversely affect innocent people.