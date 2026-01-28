UGC Rules Face Opposition In Jodhpur, Upper Caste Groups Call For Bandh On February 1
Protesters alleged that the new UGC regulations will divide society and harm social harmony.
Jodhpur: The upper caste group in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur on Wednesday announced a city-wide protest on February 1 to protest against the University Grants Commission’s (UGC) new regulations aimed at preventing discrimination in educational institutions.
Addressing a press conference, Kailash Pareek said the regulations, framed in the name of equality, would divide Hindu society. He appealed to all communities to participate in the bandh and said discussions were underway with various organisations to ensure its success. Parik claimed that members of OBC and SC-ST communities would also support the protest, as they too believe the rules would create divisions.
Senior advocate Hastimal Saraswat said caste-based discrimination had largely diminished over the years, and introducing such regulations at this stage would divide society. He Saraswat explained that if any complaint is received under this, a committee will be formed to investigate within 24 hours, which could adversely affect innocent people.
Saraswat alleged that despite young members of upper caste groups taking to the streets, the government was ignoring their concerns. He also referred to an incident in Uttar Pradesh where an official resigned, stating that the rules were divisive.
Karni Sena's regional head, Mansingh Medatia, said, “The new rules seem to mean that children from the upper caste community will suffer the most. This kind of oppression will not be tolerated. We will fight on the streets, and if the government doesn't withdraw the rules, then a larger agitation will be launched.”
