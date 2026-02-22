ETV Bharat / state

UGC Releases List Of Fake Universities, Delhi Tops With 12

New Delhi: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released a list of 32 fake universities across the country.

The list includes 12 institutions in Delhi that have not been recognised by the UGC. The Commission clarified that the institutions are not authorized to grant degrees under the UGC Act and degrees obtained from them will not be valid.

According to the list, fake universities have been identified in several other states. These include two in Kerala, two in Maharashtra, two in West Bengal, four in Uttar Pradesh, two in Pondicherry, two in Andhra Pradesh, one in Arunachal Pradesh, one in Haryana, two in Karnataka, one in Rajasthan, and one in Jharkhand.

The Commission stated that many fake institutions mislead students in the name of universities and issue illegal degrees, potentially jeopardizing students' future.

The following universities have not been recognised by UGC in Delhi

1. All India Institute of Public and Physical Health Sciences, Alipur, Delhi

2. Commercial University Limited, Daryaganj, Delhi

3. United Nations University, Delhi

4. Vocational University, Delhi

5. ADR-Centric Juridical University, Rajendra Place, New Delhi