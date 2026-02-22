UGC Releases List Of Fake Universities, Delhi Tops With 12
Published : February 22, 2026 at 8:28 PM IST
New Delhi: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released a list of 32 fake universities across the country.
The list includes 12 institutions in Delhi that have not been recognised by the UGC. The Commission clarified that the institutions are not authorized to grant degrees under the UGC Act and degrees obtained from them will not be valid.
According to the list, fake universities have been identified in several other states. These include two in Kerala, two in Maharashtra, two in West Bengal, four in Uttar Pradesh, two in Pondicherry, two in Andhra Pradesh, one in Arunachal Pradesh, one in Haryana, two in Karnataka, one in Rajasthan, and one in Jharkhand.
The Commission stated that many fake institutions mislead students in the name of universities and issue illegal degrees, potentially jeopardizing students' future.
The following universities have not been recognised by UGC in Delhi
1. All India Institute of Public and Physical Health Sciences, Alipur, Delhi
2. Commercial University Limited, Daryaganj, Delhi
3. United Nations University, Delhi
4. Vocational University, Delhi
5. ADR-Centric Juridical University, Rajendra Place, New Delhi
6. Indian Institute of Science and Engineering, New Delhi
7. Vishwakarma Open University for Self-Employment, New Delhi
8. Spiritual University, Rohini, Delhi
9. World Peace of United Nations University (WPUNU), Pitampura, New Delhi
10. Institute of Management and Engineering, Mubarakpur, Delhi
11. Mountain Institute of Management and Technology, Nehru Place, New Delhi
12. National Institute of Management Solutions, Janakpuri, New Delhi
According to the Commission, degrees or certificates awarded by such institutions will not be valid for higher education, government employment, or any other official purpose. Legal action may also be taken against any institution that misleads students by claiming to be a university, said a UGC release.
How to check accreditation
The UGC advised students to check the list of recognized universities on the official UGC website before enrolling. The university must be listed on the official list of central, state, deemed, or private universities.
