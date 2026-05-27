ETV Bharat / state

Ugandan Woman With Suspected Ebola-Like Symptoms Shifted To Bengaluru Hospital; Condition Stable

Members of the Congo Scouts movement carry an Ebola awareness banner along a street during a public sensitisation campaign amid the Ebola outbreak in Bunia, Congo, Saturday, May 23, 2026. ( AP )

Bengaluru: Amid global Ebola scare, a 28-year-old woman from Uganda, who developed symptoms for the virus, was shifted to the state-run Epidemic Diseases Hospital here on Tuesday, health department officials said.

According to the officials, the woman, who had arrived from an Ebola-affected region, was moved from a hotel to the designated hospital as a precaution after she developed mild symptoms like body ache.

Her samples have been collected and sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune for testing, they said, adding that reports are awaited. As per protocol, a repeat test will also be conducted. The woman's condition is currently stable, the officials said.

Health authorities are monitoring her condition closely. Since she recently travelled from an Ebola-affected region and later developed mild symptoms like body ache, she was shifted to the Epidemic Diseases Hospital as a precautionary measure, a health department official said.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the ongoing outbreak of Ebola disease (ED) in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Uganda a “Public Health Emergency of International Concern” (PHEIC) on May 17.