Ugandan Woman Gets 20-Year Jail Term In International Drug Trafficking Case

Ahmedabad: The Special NDPS Court in Ahmedabad on Thursday sentenced a Ugandan woman to 20 years imprisonment along with imposing a fine of Rs two lakh in an international drug trafficking case.

After examining 11 witnesses and going through 50 documentary and physical pieces of evidence, the court observed that the involvement of a woman in international drug trafficking is a serious matter and contributes to drug addiction among young people. The accused risked her life to smuggle heroin, which is a very serious crime. A copy of the order should be sent to the Ahmedabad district collector," it noted.

The court made it clear that strict action against drug trafficking is necessary to protect young people from drug addiction and to effectively control international drug networks.