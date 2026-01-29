Ugandan Woman Gets 20-Year Jail Term In International Drug Trafficking Case
Mukakibibi Hana was intercepted by the DRI officials at the Ahmedabad International Airport in 2022 with 869 grams of heroin upon her landing from Sharjah.
Published : January 29, 2026 at 1:49 PM IST
Ahmedabad: The Special NDPS Court in Ahmedabad on Thursday sentenced a Ugandan woman to 20 years imprisonment along with imposing a fine of Rs two lakh in an international drug trafficking case.
After examining 11 witnesses and going through 50 documentary and physical pieces of evidence, the court observed that the involvement of a woman in international drug trafficking is a serious matter and contributes to drug addiction among young people. The accused risked her life to smuggle heroin, which is a very serious crime. A copy of the order should be sent to the Ahmedabad district collector," it noted.
The court made it clear that strict action against drug trafficking is necessary to protect young people from drug addiction and to effectively control international drug networks.
The case dates back to 2022, when Ugandan national Mukakibibi Hana was intercepted by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials at the Ahmedabad International Airport upon her landing from Sharjah after her stomach appeared abnormally distended. She was taken to the Civil Hospital, where an X-ray and a CT scan detected a foreign object in her stomach. Doctors then removed 79 capsules from her stomach, which were found upon examination to contain 869 grams of heroin.
The accused told the authorities that she was working as a commercial manager for Empire Pharma Limited, a Ugandan company that manufactures hospital equipment and medical devices, and came to India at the invitation of the RK Medpharm company.
Special public prosecutor Sudhir Gupta said, "The evidence in this case was clear and strong. The accused had adopted a dangerous method for smuggling heroin through an international racket. The court has handed down a strict sentence considering the serious impact of this crime on society."
