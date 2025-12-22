Karnataka: Udupi Police Arrest Another Accused In Leaking Sensitive Ship Data To Pakistan
A case was registered for sharing the confidential list of ship numbers and other confidential information related to the Indian Navy with Pakistan.
Published : December 22, 2025 at 10:38 PM IST
Udupi: Police have arrested another accused in the case of employees of Cochin Shipyard unit here for allegedly sharing various confidential information about the Indian Navy to their contacts in Pakistan.
The arrested accused is Hirendra Kumar (34) of Kailasnagari in Anand taluk of Gujarat. With this, the number of those arrested in this case has increased to three. On November 21, accused Rohit and Santri from Uttar Pradesh were arrested in the same case. The accused are now in judicial custody.
Rohit and Santri were working in a shipyard joint venture in Malpe. A case was registered at Malpe Police Station for sharing the confidential list of ship numbers and other confidential information related to the Indian Navy with Pakistan through WhatsApp and deriving illegal profits.
Now, the team led by the investigating officer, Karkala Sub-Division Assistant Superintendent of Police Harsha Priyamvada, has arrested Hirendra Kumar on charges of providing mobile SIM cards to the accused. He had obtained mobile SIM cards in his name for money and gave them to the accused. He has also been produced before the court, and the investigation is continuing, the police said.
"At the beginning of this case, there was a suspicion that the accused might have shared the ship and other information with Pakistan for money. When a thorough investigation was conducted in this regard, it was confirmed that the information shared by the accused was sent to Pakistan. This has been proven by the technical evidence found during the investigation," said Udupi District Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar.
"It is known that the arrested accused, Hirendra Kumar, not only provided the SIM card used by the accused to share information with Pakistan, but also shared the OTP with the people in Pakistan to activate WhatsApp through this SIM. It is also clear that he had given technical advice to the two accused who have already been arrested," the SP informed.