Karnataka: Udupi Police Arrest Another Accused In Leaking Sensitive Ship Data To Pakistan

The individual who was arrested by Udupi police in connection with the case. ( ETV Bharat )

Udupi: Police have arrested another accused in the case of employees of Cochin Shipyard unit here for allegedly sharing various confidential information about the Indian Navy to their contacts in Pakistan. The arrested accused is Hirendra Kumar (34) of Kailasnagari in Anand taluk of Gujarat. With this, the number of those arrested in this case has increased to three. On November 21, accused Rohit and Santri from Uttar Pradesh were arrested in the same case. The accused are now in judicial custody. Rohit and Santri were working in a shipyard joint venture in Malpe. A case was registered at Malpe Police Station for sharing the confidential list of ship numbers and other confidential information related to the Indian Navy with Pakistan through WhatsApp and deriving illegal profits.