Udupi Man Murdered In Sharjah: Body Found in Nine Pieces, Family Seeks Help to Bring Remains Home
According to his brother Anil, Alwyn Prakash, worked at Sharjah Airport for 14 years, and had been living with his wife Tina and son.
Published : September 23, 2026 at 8:32 PM IST
Udupi (Karnataka): A man from Kundapur in Karnataka’s Udupi district has allegedly been murdered in Sharjah, with his body reportedly found dismembered and packed into two bags inside a car. The family of Alwyn Prakash Kundar has sought urgent assistance from authorities to bring his mortal remains back to India.
According to his brother Anil Prashanth Kundar, Prakash had been living in Sharjah with his wife Tina and their son and had worked at Sharjah Airport for around 14 years.
Anil said he last tried to contact his brother on July 26. Prakash, who usually communicated through voice messages, responded only through text messages that day and subsequently stopped answering calls.
Concerned relatives contacted his employer and were initially told that Prakash had left for India. However, Anil informed the company’s HR department that there was no record of Prakash arriving in India. A subsequent check reportedly found that his passport was still with the company.
A missing-person case was then registered in Sharjah and police began searching for him.
According to Anil, investigators found Prakash’s body on August 12 inside a car reportedly travelling towards neighbouring country Oman. He claimed that the body had been cut into nine pieces and packed into two bags. The family was subsequently informed that DNA testing had confirmed the identity of the deceased.
Anil also alleged that money had been withdrawn from Prakash’s bank account after his disappearance. He said CCTV footage reportedly showed a woman and two unidentified persons carrying two bags and allegedly placing them in the boot of a car.
The family has also received information that Prakash’s wife and son have returned to India but have not been reachable, Anil said. He added that this had raised concerns among relatives. These claims have not been independently confirmed by the Udupi police.
The family has approached Udupi Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar and Udupi MP Kota Srinivasa Poojary, seeking assistance in coordinating with authorities in the UAE and expediting the repatriation of Prakash’s body.
Anil said the family had received the death certificate but was yet to receive a copy of the FIR. He said their primary demand was that those responsible for Prakash’s death be identified and punished.
The family also alleged that Prakash suffered stab injuries and that his fingers had been severed. According to Anil, the car used to transport the body was believed to belong to Prakash and was later abandoned in a parking area.
Udupi Police Seek UAE, Interpol Coordination
Udupi SP Hariram Shankar clarified that the district police have not yet received official information from the Sharjah Police regarding the alleged murder.
“Regarding the murder case of the Udupi resident Alwyn Prakash Kunder which happened in Sharjah, I would like to clarify that the victim's brother had come yesterday and given a petition to me asking for any assistance regarding the case,” the SP said.
He explained that there were legal limitations on what the Udupi police could do directly in a case occurring abroad.
“As far as assistance is concerned, unless a Letter Rogatory or Red Corner Notice or any Interpol notices are issued against the alleged accused, there is no legal measure to be done from Udupi Police at this point of time,” Hariram Shankar said.
However, he said the police were taking steps to facilitate communication between the family and Indian diplomatic authorities.
“Informally we are arranging contacts in Dubai Consulate so that the family can speak and coordinate regarding further progress of the investigation,” the SP said.
He added that the Udupi police would also seek information about the case through Interpol channels.
The family is now awaiting further information from UAE authorities and diplomatic channels while seeking assistance to complete the formalities and bring Prakash’s mortal remains back to Karnataka.
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