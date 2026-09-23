ETV Bharat / state

Udupi Man Murdered In Sharjah: Body Found in Nine Pieces, Family Seeks Help to Bring Remains Home

Udupi (Karnataka): A man from Kundapur in Karnataka’s Udupi district has allegedly been murdered in Sharjah, with his body reportedly found dismembered and packed into two bags inside a car. The family of Alwyn Prakash Kundar has sought urgent assistance from authorities to bring his mortal remains back to India.

According to his brother Anil Prashanth Kundar, Prakash had been living in Sharjah with his wife Tina and their son and had worked at Sharjah Airport for around 14 years.

Anil said he last tried to contact his brother on July 26. Prakash, who usually communicated through voice messages, responded only through text messages that day and subsequently stopped answering calls.

Concerned relatives contacted his employer and were initially told that Prakash had left for India. However, Anil informed the company’s HR department that there was no record of Prakash arriving in India. A subsequent check reportedly found that his passport was still with the company.

A missing-person case was then registered in Sharjah and police began searching for him.

According to Anil, investigators found Prakash’s body on August 12 inside a car reportedly travelling towards neighbouring country Oman. He claimed that the body had been cut into nine pieces and packed into two bags. The family was subsequently informed that DNA testing had confirmed the identity of the deceased.

Anil also alleged that money had been withdrawn from Prakash’s bank account after his disappearance. He said CCTV footage reportedly showed a woman and two unidentified persons carrying two bags and allegedly placing them in the boot of a car.

The family has also received information that Prakash’s wife and son have returned to India but have not been reachable, Anil said. He added that this had raised concerns among relatives. These claims have not been independently confirmed by the Udupi police.

Alwyn Prakash Kundar from Kundapur in Karnataka’s Udupi district has allegedly been murdered in Sharjah, with his body reportedly found dismembered and packed into two bags inside a car. (ETV Bharat)

The family has approached Udupi Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar and Udupi MP Kota Srinivasa Poojary, seeking assistance in coordinating with authorities in the UAE and expediting the repatriation of Prakash’s body.

Anil said the family had received the death certificate but was yet to receive a copy of the FIR. He said their primary demand was that those responsible for Prakash’s death be identified and punished.