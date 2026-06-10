ETV Bharat / state

Udupi Man Held For Attack On Tourist From Telangana; Counter Complaint Lodged

Udupi: A man was arrested for an attack on a tourist from Telangana over giving way to a vehicle at the Rajangana parking area of ​​Sri Krishna Math in Karnataka's Udupi, police said on Wednesday.

Police said Ranga Rao, a resident of Hyderabad, came to visit Sri Krishna Math with his family. While they were crossing the road on Tuesday night, a car driven by Korangrapadi resident Supreet Kumar (40) sped away near them.

When Rao asked the driver about it, an argument ensued in which Supreet attacked Rao with a stick, causing a head injury. Subsequently, a case was registered at the Udupi city police station.