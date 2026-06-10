Udupi Man Held For Attack On Tourist From Telangana; Counter Complaint Lodged
The accused, Supreet Kumar (40), said that he was attacked by the driver of a Telangana-registered car and other occupants for asking about driving carelessly.
Published : June 10, 2026 at 7:38 PM IST
Udupi: A man was arrested for an attack on a tourist from Telangana over giving way to a vehicle at the Rajangana parking area of Sri Krishna Math in Karnataka's Udupi, police said on Wednesday.
Police said Ranga Rao, a resident of Hyderabad, came to visit Sri Krishna Math with his family. While they were crossing the road on Tuesday night, a car driven by Korangrapadi resident Supreet Kumar (40) sped away near them.
When Rao asked the driver about it, an argument ensued in which Supreet attacked Rao with a stick, causing a head injury. Subsequently, a case was registered at the Udupi city police station.
Meanwhile, Supreet filed a counter complaint stating that a vehicle with a Telangana registration number came in front of his car carelessly. When questioned about this, the driver and others in the car allegedly attacked him with a photo stand, chair and iron objects.
In the incident, Supreet was bleeding from the tongue, and the front glass and mirror of the car were also damaged, the complaint said.
The police are investigating both cases thoroughly to know what actually happened and whose claim is true. "Supreet Kumar (40) has been arrested and will be produced before the court," an official of the Udupi city police station said.
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