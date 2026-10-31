ETV Bharat / state

UDP Chief Metbah Lyngdoh Resigns As Meghalaya Minister After All Other MLAs Joined BJP, NPP

National President Nitin Nabin welcomes and felicitates United Democratic Party (UDP) leaders from Meghalaya during a party joining ceremony at the party headquarter, in New Delhi on Sep. 23, 2026. ( ANI )

Shillong: United Democratic Party president Metbah Lyngdoh resigned as a minister in the Meghalaya Cabinet on Saturday, days after 11 of the party's 12 MLAs joined the BJP and the NPP, leaving him as the UDP's sole legislator in the state Assembly.

Lyngdoh said that he had submitted his resignation letter to Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma after assessing the prevailing political situation and recent developments within the party.

The development followed a series of defections that saw eight of the UDP MLAs merge with the BJP in September and three others with the NPP, the chief minister's party, earlier this month. The Speaker recognised both mergers, reducing the UDP's strength from 12 to one. Both BJP and UDP are constituents of the NPP-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance.

Lyngdoh said the UDP's Central Executive Committee would deliberate on the developments and decide on the future course of action in consultation with party leaders and office-bearers.

Rejecting speculation that he was forced to resign, the UDP president maintained that the decision was voluntary.

He was in charge of the departments of power, textiles, water resources and taxation.