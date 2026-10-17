Udhayanidhi Stalin Targets Tamil Nadu CM Vijay After 135kg Methamphetamine Seizure Linked To TVK Functionary In Nagapattinam
DRI searched the residence of Boopalan, 42, a lawyer and a member of the TVK’s Nagapattinam district executive committee after raiding main suspect Sugan's residence.
Published : October 17, 2026 at 5:23 PM IST
Nagapattinam: Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin has launched a sharp attack on Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay following the seizure of 135 kg of methamphetamine in Nagapattinam district, with a local functionary of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) among the four suspects in the case.
Udhayanidhi questioned the ruling TVK’s commitment to its anti-drug campaign and demanded a comprehensive investigation into the alleged smuggling network.
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), acting on a tip-off that methamphetamine was being smuggled from Nagapattinam to neighbouring Sri Lanka, conducted searches at multiple locations.
Methamphetamine, commonly known as 'ice' or 'crystal meth', is a synthetic, highly potent central nervous system stimulant and psychostimulant drug that produces intense euphoria similar to cocaine and carries severe, life-threatening consequences.
A 16-member team from the DRI’s Trichy zonal unit reportedly raided the residence of Sugan, 27, at Prathapa Ramapuram near Velankanni, at around 6 AM on Friday. Officials subsequently questioned his relatives and associates before searching the residence of Boopalan, 42, a lawyer and a member of the TVK’s Nagapattinam district executive committee.
The investigation also identified Satheeshkumar, 30, and Manikandan, 39, as suspects. Officials reportedly seized a car and a two-wheeler from Satheeshkumar’s residence, which are suspected to have been used in the alleged smuggling operation.
Seized Drugs Estimated At Over Rs 270 crore
1000 crore Drug Haul Central Authorities Strike! A TVK Official in Custody! https://t.co/yXbm7qzt4O— DMK IT WING (@DMKITwing) October 17, 2026
Officials said 135 kg of methamphetamine had been seized, with an estimated international market value of more than Rs 270 crore. However, the Central agency for combating smuggling and money-laundering, has not officially confirmed the precise valuation of the consignment.
The four suspects and the seized narcotics were taken to the Nagapattinam Customs office for further questioning. Investigators are examining the source of the drugs, the intended route and destination, and the possible involvement of others in the alleged trafficking network.
According to the information available, Sugan operated a lodging facility in Velankanni on a contract basis. Investigators are also examining the reported links among the suspects, including the fact that Boopalan’s wife is a Sri Lankan national.
TVK Expels Boopalan
The TVK has announced Boopalan’s expulsion from the party following his arrest.
In a statement, Nagapattinam district secretary Sukumaran said Boopalan, a lawyer from Thirupoondi who served on the district executive committee, had been arrested in connection with the seizure of narcotics. The statement said his actions were contrary to the party’s reputation and disciplinary standards and announced his removal from all positions, including primary membership, with immediate effect.
The party also directed its district functionaries and volunteers to sever all party-related contact with him.
Udhayanidhi Questions Vijay’s Anti-Drug Campaign
மாநிலத்தில் போதைப்பொருள் ஒழிப்பு குறித்து மேடைகளில் பேசும் தவெகவின் தலைமைக்கு மிகவும் நெருக்கமான ஒரு மாவட்ட நிர்வாகியின் கையிலேயே சுமார் ஆயிரம் கோடி ரூபாய் மதிப்புடைய போதைப்பொருள் கைப்பற்றப்பட்டிருக்கிறது. விஜய்யின் கீழ் வரும் மாநிலக் காவல்துறை மற்றும் உளவுத்துறை என்ன செய்து கொண்டிருந்தன? சொந்தக் கட்சியிலேயே மிகப்பெரிய போதைப்பொருள் கும்பலை நெருக்கமாக வைத்திருந்தது யார்? இதையெல்லாம் கண்டுபிடிக்க வேண்டிய விஜய்யின் காவல்துறை இதற்கு உடந்தையாக இருந்ததா என்ற சந்தேகம் எழுகிறது. மேடைகளில் போதைப்பொருள் ஒழிப்பு குறித்துப் பேசிவிட்டு, கட்சித் தலைமைக்கு நெருக்கமாக இருக்கும் நிர்வாகியிடம் 135 கிலோ அளவுக்கு போதைப்பொருள் இருப்பது எப்படி சாத்தியமானது? இதற்குப் பின்னால் யார் இருக்கிறார்கள்? இதெல்லாம் தவெக தலைவர் விஜய்க்குத் தெரியாமல் நடக்கிறதா? அல்லது தெரிந்தும் டம்மி பீஸாக இருக்கிறாரா? இன்றும் ஒன்றிய காவல்துறை இந்தத் தவெக போதை கும்பலைப் பிடிக்கவில்லை என்றால் விஜய்யின் காவல்துறை இதற்குத் துணை போய்கொண்டே இருந்திருக்குமா?— DMK IT WING (@DMKITwing) October 17, 2026
In a post on X, Udhayanidhi described the seizure as deeply shocking and referred to the alleged attempt to smuggle around 135 kg of methamphetamine from the Vedaranyam region to Sri Lanka.
Taking a dig at Vijay’s reported ‘Drop Drugs, Pick Up Sports’ campaign, Udhayanidhi alleged a contradiction between the Chief Minister’s public messaging and the actions of a party functionary accused in the case.
He questioned who supplied the narcotics, who the alleged associates were, and whether the drugs were intended for destinations beyond Sri Lanka. He also raised allegations about possible links between the suspected smuggling operation and influential figures in the ruling establishment.
Udhayanidhi called on central agencies, including the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED), to conduct a comprehensive and impartial investigation into the case and take action against everyone found to be involved.
The allegations against the four suspects remain under investigation. Their involvement in the alleged smuggling operation has not been established in court.
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