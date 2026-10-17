ETV Bharat / state

Udhayanidhi Stalin Targets Tamil Nadu CM Vijay After 135kg Methamphetamine Seizure Linked To TVK Functionary In Nagapattinam

A 16-member team from the DRI’s Trichy zonal unit raiding the residence of main suspect Sugan at Prathapa Ramapuram near Velankanni. ( ETV Bharat )

Nagapattinam: Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin has launched a sharp attack on Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay following the seizure of 135 kg of methamphetamine in Nagapattinam district, with a local functionary of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) among the four suspects in the case.

Udhayanidhi questioned the ruling TVK’s commitment to its anti-drug campaign and demanded a comprehensive investigation into the alleged smuggling network.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), acting on a tip-off that methamphetamine was being smuggled from Nagapattinam to neighbouring Sri Lanka, conducted searches at multiple locations.

Methamphetamine, commonly known as 'ice' or 'crystal meth', is a synthetic, highly potent central nervous system stimulant and psychostimulant drug that produces intense euphoria similar to cocaine and carries severe, life-threatening consequences.

A 16-member team from the DRI’s Trichy zonal unit reportedly raided the residence of Sugan, 27, at Prathapa Ramapuram near Velankanni, at around 6 AM on Friday. Officials subsequently questioned his relatives and associates before searching the residence of Boopalan, 42, a lawyer and a member of the TVK’s Nagapattinam district executive committee.

The investigation also identified Satheeshkumar, 30, and Manikandan, 39, as suspects. Officials reportedly seized a car and a two-wheeler from Satheeshkumar’s residence, which are suspected to have been used in the alleged smuggling operation.

Seized Drugs Estimated At Over Rs 270 crore

Officials said 135 kg of methamphetamine had been seized, with an estimated international market value of more than Rs 270 crore. However, the Central agency for combating smuggling and money-laundering, has not officially confirmed the precise valuation of the consignment.

The four suspects and the seized narcotics were taken to the Nagapattinam Customs office for further questioning. Investigators are examining the source of the drugs, the intended route and destination, and the possible involvement of others in the alleged trafficking network.

According to the information available, Sugan operated a lodging facility in Velankanni on a contract basis. Investigators are also examining the reported links among the suspects, including the fact that Boopalan’s wife is a Sri Lankan national.

TVK Expels Boopalan

The TVK has announced Boopalan’s expulsion from the party following his arrest.