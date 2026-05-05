UDF's Return In Kerala Infuses Fresh Energy In Telangana Congress
As a star campaigner, Chief Minister Revant Reddy toured key assembly constituencies and participated in roadshows, public meetings, and the release of the UDF manifesto.
Published : May 5, 2026 at 1:05 PM IST
Hyderabad: The resounding victory of the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala after a decade has infused new enthusiasm into the ranks of the Congress unit in Telangana, with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy calling it a reflection of people's faith in development-driven governance.
A team of senior Telangana leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka and Ministers Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Ponnam Prabhakar, Seethakka, and Sridhar Babu, actively campaigned across several constituencies in Kerala. Their efforts, party leaders say, played a key role in strengthening the Congress campaign on the ground.
As a star campaigner, Reddy toured key assembly constituencies such as Kovalam, Mavelikkara, Pathanapuram, Nemom, Kochi, and Thiruvananthapuram. He also participated in roadshows, public meetings, and the release of the UDF manifesto, urging voters to support Congress for a progressive future.
According to party sources, the campaign prominently highlighted Telangana's welfare and development initiatives under the Congress regime, which resonated well with Kerala electors. "The response from the people was encouraging. They connected with our governance model and vision,” a senior party leader noted.
Following the victory, Reddy took to the social media platform X to congratulate the party leadership and cadre. He specifically acknowledged the role of leaders such as Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi, KC Venugopal, and Deepa Das Munshi.
My heartiest congratulations to all leaders, activists and our cadre of the Congress-led UDF alliance in #Kerala on an extraordinary, hard fought and inspiring victory.— Revanth Reddy (@revanth_anumula) May 4, 2026
I join all Congress party leaders and cadre to congratulate our leadership, especially Shri @RahulGandhi ji,… pic.twitter.com/mDuHiHNrFh
"Kerala and Telangana are progressive states. The people here strongly believe in democracy and development. Kerala is ready for a brighter future under Congress leadership," he wrote in the post, expressing gratitude for the affection he received during his campaign tour.
With this victory, Telangana Congress leaders appear more confident, seeing it as a morale booster ahead of future political challenges.
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