ETV Bharat / state

UDF's Return In Kerala Infuses Fresh Energy In Telangana Congress

Hyderabad: The resounding victory of the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala after a decade has infused new enthusiasm into the ranks of the Congress unit in Telangana, with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy calling it a reflection of people's faith in development-driven governance.

A team of senior Telangana leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka and Ministers Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Ponnam Prabhakar, Seethakka, and Sridhar Babu, actively campaigned across several constituencies in Kerala. Their efforts, party leaders say, played a key role in strengthening the Congress campaign on the ground.

As a star campaigner, Reddy toured key assembly constituencies such as Kovalam, Mavelikkara, Pathanapuram, Nemom, Kochi, and Thiruvananthapuram. He also participated in roadshows, public meetings, and the release of the UDF manifesto, urging voters to support Congress for a progressive future.

According to party sources, the campaign prominently highlighted Telangana's welfare and development initiatives under the Congress regime, which resonated well with Kerala electors. "The response from the people was encouraging. They connected with our governance model and vision,” a senior party leader noted.