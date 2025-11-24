ETV Bharat / state

UDF's Symbolic 'Chargesheet' Accuses Vijayan Govt Of Unholy Alliance With BJP

Kochi: Opposition UDF on Monday accused Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of forming an "unholy alliance" with the BJP to thwart investigation by central agencies against him and his family members. As a result, various cases including those against Vijayan, his son and daughter and the ruling CPI(M) are going at a slow pace now, the Congress-led front alleged.

The opposition levelled the serious charges against the CM, his family and the Marxist party in a symbolic "charge sheet" it released against the Left government at a press conference here. The "charge sheet", with serious accusations against the Vijayan government in various matters, was released along with the election manifesto of the front ahead of the Local Self Government Department (LSGD) polls.

"Vijayan entered an unholy alliance with the BJP to prevent himself and his family from going to jail in cases being investigated by central agencies," the "chargesheet" said. It alleged that Vijayan cheated the people of Kerala and the ruling coalition partner, CPI, by signing the Centre's PM Shri scheme under the cover of darkness to implement the RSS agenda.

It further accused CM Vijayan and the central government of pretending not to see the failures in the construction of the national highway in the state, the corruption in its contract, and the hidden dangers to the construction procedure. It also attacked state PWD minister and CM Vijayan's son-in-law P A Mohammed Riyas.