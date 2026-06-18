ETV Bharat / state

UDF Govt Stand On PM SHRI Welcome As It Would Benefit Children: Union Minister Suresh Gopi

Thrissur: Union Minister Suresh Gopi on Thursday welcomed the UDF government's stand on the PM SHRI scheme, saying it would benefit the children and not the Congress or BJP administrations. Gopi, the Union Minister of State for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Tourism, said if there was any politics in connection with the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI), it should be discussed and resolved by the LDF and UDF amongst themselves.

"The dispute over signing of the PM SHRI agreement should not affect the future of the children," he said. He said that if Chief Minister V D Satheesan has taken a stand which benefits the children, then it is welcome.