ETV Bharat / state

Kerala Portfolios Finalised: Satheesan Keeps 40 Departments Including Finance And Law, Chennithala Gets Home

Thiruvananthapuram: The allocation of portfolios in the newly sworn-in United Democratic Front (UDF) government was announced on Wednesday with Chief Minister VD Satheesan retaining charge of 40 departments, including Finance, Law, General Administration and Ports, according to a notification issued by Kerala Lok Bhavan.

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala has been entrusted with the crucial Home and Vigilance portfolios. Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader P K Kunhalikutty has been entrusted with Industries and Commerce, Information Technology, Artificial Intelligence, Startups, Mining and Geology, as well as Handlooms and Textiles.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee chief Sunny Joseph has been assigned Electricity, Environment and Parliamentary Affairs. Senior Congress leader K Muraleedharan will head seven departments, including Health, Devaswoms, Food Safety and Medical Education. Another Congress leader, A P Anil Kumar, has been entrusted with the crucial revenue department

The portfolio allocation to the 21 ministers comes days after the swearing-in of the new government in the state. The delay in announcing the departments was mainly due to negotiations between the Congress and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) over several key portfolios, including Higher Education, Fisheries and Finance.

Senior leaders within the alliance held multiple rounds of discussions before finalising the formula. VD Satheesan on May 18 took oath as Kerala's 13th Chief Minister in a grand ceremony held at the Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, formally ending the decade-long rule of CPI(M) veteran Pinarayi Vijayan.

Governor Rajendra V Arlekar administered the oath of office to the ministers at the Central Stadium at around 10 AM. Chief Minister V D Satheesan took the oath in the name of God while two members of his cabinet preferred solemn affirmation. Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) MLAs KM Shaji, PK Basheer and VE Abdul Gafoor, all took oath in the name of God.

The following is the full list of party-wise ministers and their portfolios:

CONGRESS

V. D. Satheesan: Chief Minister (Finance, Law, Ports)

2. Ramesh Chennithala: Home, Vigilance, Prisons

3. Sunny Joseph: Electricity, Environment

4. K. Muraleedharan: Health and Devaswom

5. A. P. Anil Kumar: Revenue, Land Records

6. P. C. Vishnunadh: Tourism, Culture and Cinema

7. M. Liju: Cooperation and Excise

8. Roji M. John: Higher Education