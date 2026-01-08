Raj Thackeray Alleges Leaders From 'Outside' Don't Understand Mumbai
The first exclusive joint interview between Raj and Uddhav Thackeray was taken by Sanjay Raut along with film director Mahesh Manjrekar.
Published : January 8, 2026 at 2:28 PM IST
Mumbai: Sticking to their Marathi identity politics, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray has alleged, "Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the majority of the state's leading lawmakers are not originally from Mumbai, due to which they are unable to comprehend the issues and feelings of Mumbaikars."
Raj has gone back to the roots of identity politics, which his uncle and the founder of Shiv Sena, late Balasaheb Thackeray, had started in the 60s. The Marathi identity politics that the original party had raked up has become the agenda for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. Earlier, the Bharatiya Janata Party had accused the Thackerays of being partisan, now Fadnavis too had followed, saying the Mayor of Mumbai would be a Marathi.
Raj went on to say, there are reasons why one needs a person from this city to plan from within and not from outside. He shared his experience of a visit to Switzerland.
"Once, I had visited Switzerland and was overwhelmed by the purity of the air and the stunning beauty. They have the best of roads and facilities. They must be dealing with issues of their own, but we are unable to comprehend them, as outsiders. It made me question, what are the issues our opposition parties raise vis a vis Mumbai? We have a Chief Minister who was born and brought up in Nagpur. Devendra Fadnavis will not understand the problems we Mumbaikars face on a daily basis," said Raj.
Raj added, "There are many leaders who are not from Mumbai. As a result, they fail to understand Mumbai's issues. They draw comparisons between Mumbai's troubles and their own districts, like load shedding or traffic concerns. That is why I need a person from here, to comprehend problems inherent to this city."
This is the tone set by Raj in the first part of the interview that has been relayed by Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray). Fadnavis, in another interview, to a private regional channel, accused the Thackeray cousins of playing the Marathi identity politics to the gallery.
"They (Thackeray cousins) need to explain precisely what they have done for Mumbai's Marathi population over the years. Mumbai really started to thrive when Nitin Gadkari was the Public Works Department minister and constructed many flyovers in this city. It is no crime or a mistake that many of us are not from Mumbai," claimed Fadnavis.
It has taken the two cousins nearly 20 years to come together, after Raj had split from Shiv Sena and had gone on to form MNS. When asked why Maharashtra had to wait 20 years for the Thackeray brothers to unite. Raj responded, "If we hadn't come together today and faced the challenges unitedly, I think Maharashtra would have never forgiven us."
When Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sanjay Raut and noted director Mahesh Manjrekar asked Raj what triggered the split between the two cousins, he replied, "We should let go of how and why certain things happened. I had told Mahesh Manjrekar in our conversation prior to this interview, Maharashtra is bigger than any dispute or disagreement."
"Mumbai, and several cities in Maharashtra are facing a crisis. Our Marathi people are aware of it and the political climate currently prevailing in Maharashtra," he said.
Raj defended them uniting for the sake of Maharashtra and said, it concerns the Marathi people of Maharashtra. "Both Uddhav and I have been talking about this issue for a long time. One can see, Mumbai and Thane are now in a now-or-never situation. I think Maharashtra won't pardon us if we fail to unite today and take on this task jointly."
Allowing his younger cousin, Raj to take the lead, Uddhav, the president of SS (UBT), said their unity is a symbolic message for all people of Mumbai and Maharashtra to come together.
"It is an emotional issue for us two brothers to have united. However, the union of two brothers implies that all Marathi people in Maharashtra ought to unite to save Maharashtra. Despite the differences in our political beliefs and parties, we are all Marathi. We own Maharashtra, and those who wished we split, wanted to take advantage of a divided Maharashtra," said Uddhav.
The BJP has accused Uddhav of a Rs 3 lakh crore corruption scam in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. Raut sarcastically questioned the Thackeray brothers, asking why the MLAs who joined Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde left the party for only Rs 50 crore if such huge amounts of money was involved?
Uddhav countered saying, "Although the phrase '50 boxes' has been used repeatedly, it needs to be clearly understood. Rs 50 crore is equivalent to 50 boxes. This sum rises to an astounding Rs 2000 crore when 40 MLAs are invovled. Where did they get this money from? Did they borrow it from a bank? They have never answered."
Raj asked, "Who can speak openly about corruption in today's times?" The cousins were asked about the political conspiracy regarding the BJP candidates winning unopposed. "More than 60 BJP candidates and some of Shiv Sena candidates have been elected unopposed. If money and pressure were not used, then why didn't a single candidate from Shiv Sena (UBT), MNS, or NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) get elected unopposed? This is something to ponder on," Uddhav remarked.
Mahesh Manjrekar asked a few questions as a Mumbaikar, during this conversation. "When will Mumbai's growing pollution, bad roads, and traffic jams ultimately be resolved?"
Uddhav pointed out a significant number of trees are being felled for various projects, and that has added to the pollution woes. "This was the reason we had opposed the construction of the carshed at Aarey," said Uddhav. He continued saying, "Mumbai's eco balance is being upset by the simultaneous construction of all the roads and other projects, for which there is extensive deforestation and cutting of mangroves."
Raj said, "The voters in Mumbai should use their right to vote as a way to vent their anger. If you don't vote, who will you complain to if there are floods or you get oppressed? Don't forget, the country and the state is ruled by the BJP. If now they rule the BMC, then citizens will be reduced to being helpless."
