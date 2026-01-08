ETV Bharat / state

Raj Thackeray Alleges Leaders From 'Outside' Don't Understand Mumbai

Mumbai: Sticking to their Marathi identity politics, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray has alleged, "Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the majority of the state's leading lawmakers are not originally from Mumbai, due to which they are unable to comprehend the issues and feelings of Mumbaikars."

Raj has gone back to the roots of identity politics, which his uncle and the founder of Shiv Sena, late Balasaheb Thackeray, had started in the 60s. The Marathi identity politics that the original party had raked up has become the agenda for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. Earlier, the Bharatiya Janata Party had accused the Thackerays of being partisan, now Fadnavis too had followed, saying the Mayor of Mumbai would be a Marathi.

Raj went on to say, there are reasons why one needs a person from this city to plan from within and not from outside. He shared his experience of a visit to Switzerland.

"Once, I had visited Switzerland and was overwhelmed by the purity of the air and the stunning beauty. They have the best of roads and facilities. They must be dealing with issues of their own, but we are unable to comprehend them, as outsiders. It made me question, what are the issues our opposition parties raise vis a vis Mumbai? We have a Chief Minister who was born and brought up in Nagpur. Devendra Fadnavis will not understand the problems we Mumbaikars face on a daily basis," said Raj.

Raj added, "There are many leaders who are not from Mumbai. As a result, they fail to understand Mumbai's issues. They draw comparisons between Mumbai's troubles and their own districts, like load shedding or traffic concerns. That is why I need a person from here, to comprehend problems inherent to this city."

This is the tone set by Raj in the first part of the interview that has been relayed by Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray). Fadnavis, in another interview, to a private regional channel, accused the Thackeray cousins of playing the Marathi identity politics to the gallery.

"They (Thackeray cousins) need to explain precisely what they have done for Mumbai's Marathi population over the years. Mumbai really started to thrive when Nitin Gadkari was the Public Works Department minister and constructed many flyovers in this city. It is no crime or a mistake that many of us are not from Mumbai," claimed Fadnavis.

It has taken the two cousins nearly 20 years to come together, after Raj had split from Shiv Sena and had gone on to form MNS. When asked why Maharashtra had to wait 20 years for the Thackeray brothers to unite. Raj responded, "If we hadn't come together today and faced the challenges unitedly, I think Maharashtra would have never forgiven us."

When Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sanjay Raut and noted director Mahesh Manjrekar asked Raj what triggered the split between the two cousins, he replied, "We should let go of how and why certain things happened. I had told Mahesh Manjrekar in our conversation prior to this interview, Maharashtra is bigger than any dispute or disagreement."

"Mumbai, and several cities in Maharashtra are facing a crisis. Our Marathi people are aware of it and the political climate currently prevailing in Maharashtra," he said.