Uddhav Thackeray Questions Maharashtra CM Fadnavis On Failing To Elaborate On Farmers' Package

Nagpur: Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday questioned Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on failing to elaborate on the package for farmers.

Fadnavis spoke in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday, saying, "Opposition should not politicise farmers' issues." "Ambadas Danve ji, just giving the figures for October alone creates a complete misunderstanding. Apart from this, this information is also incorrect. An inquiry has also been initiated as to why such incorrect information was given, and action will be taken against those found guilty," Fadnavis said in the Maharashtra Legislature.

Immediately after that, Thackeray, who visited the Legislative Assembly, addressed a press conference and questioned Fadnavis's statement and alleged that he was not allowing any debate because he had failed to send a proposal to the Centre.

"It is public knowledge that the Union Agriculture minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, had said, there was no proposal sent from the Maharashtra Government for a package to help the farmers who suffered in the unseasonal rains in November. Fadnavis suddenly announced a Rs 31,628 crore package, just a week before the (Maharashtra) Assembly session began. It is not going to help the farmers," alleged Thackeray.

He added, "We have to force the Chief Minister to table the details of this package. This is the least this government needs to do."

Hitting out at the ruling Mahayuti, Thackeray said that this is a rocky alliance wherein the files get shunted between two engines. "This is a double-engine government. They keep sending files between each other. The farmers' dues get stuck due to KYC and other red tape, which derails it. The crop relieved us by making a mockery of the farmers. How can the Chief Minister say politics should not be made of the crisis of farmers? We want to know what the Chief Minister is doing and the measures he is taking," the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief said.