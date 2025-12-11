Uddhav Thackeray Questions Maharashtra CM Fadnavis On Failing To Elaborate On Farmers' Package
The Shiv Sena (UBT) chief also hit out at Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the BJP.
Published : December 11, 2025 at 5:29 PM IST
Nagpur: Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday questioned Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on failing to elaborate on the package for farmers.
Fadnavis spoke in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday, saying, "Opposition should not politicise farmers' issues." "Ambadas Danve ji, just giving the figures for October alone creates a complete misunderstanding. Apart from this, this information is also incorrect. An inquiry has also been initiated as to why such incorrect information was given, and action will be taken against those found guilty," Fadnavis said in the Maharashtra Legislature.
Immediately after that, Thackeray, who visited the Legislative Assembly, addressed a press conference and questioned Fadnavis's statement and alleged that he was not allowing any debate because he had failed to send a proposal to the Centre.
"It is public knowledge that the Union Agriculture minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, had said, there was no proposal sent from the Maharashtra Government for a package to help the farmers who suffered in the unseasonal rains in November. Fadnavis suddenly announced a Rs 31,628 crore package, just a week before the (Maharashtra) Assembly session began. It is not going to help the farmers," alleged Thackeray.
He added, "We have to force the Chief Minister to table the details of this package. This is the least this government needs to do."
Hitting out at the ruling Mahayuti, Thackeray said that this is a rocky alliance wherein the files get shunted between two engines. "This is a double-engine government. They keep sending files between each other. The farmers' dues get stuck due to KYC and other red tape, which derails it. The crop relieved us by making a mockery of the farmers. How can the Chief Minister say politics should not be made of the crisis of farmers? We want to know what the Chief Minister is doing and the measures he is taking," the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief said.
Thackeray accused the government and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of booth capturing, deletion of names of people and other problems in voters' list. However, he accused the Fadnavis of covering up for his party and ministers. "This Chief Minister should be termed as panghrun mantri (a blanket minister). He should set up a 'blanket ministry' so that he allows the ministers to do anything, and the Chief Minister will throw a blanket over it all," said Thackeray. He added, "What were you and what has become of you?"
Thackeray also clarified about the name given in their application to the Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, Rahul Narwekar, for the post of Leader of Opposition (LoP).
"We have given Bhaskar Jadhav's name for the LoP post. We continue to question the Deputy Chief Minister post, which is not constitutional, and they have two of those. We want to know why the government is scared of declaring LoP? Of course, they are scared and that is why they are not declaring the candidates. This is mandatory to democracy," said Thackeray.
Asked about Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Thackeray questioned Shah's claims to be a Hindutva supporter. "He and the BJP are the last to teach me or my Shiv Sena on Hindutva. They conducted a debate on Vande Mataram. Suddenly, they conduct this debate after so many decades? Theirs is a one-day Mataram, not Vande Mataram. They are not concerned about the true message of these words," said Thackeray.
"Their government has a minister who has openly stated he eats gau maas (beef). This photograph was published on December 9, 2025, where Kiren Rijju and Shah are seen eating from the same plate. Shah should tell us what he ate and should immediately sack Rijju as he has admitted to eating beef," asserted Thackeray. Shiv Sena (UBT) MLAs Aditya Thackeray and Bhakar Jadhav were present for the media conference.
