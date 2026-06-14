ETV Bharat / state

'Hope Rumour Mill Will Shut Down': Sanjay Raut After Uddhav Thackeray Meets All MPs Amid 'Operation Tiger' Buzz

Taking to his X handle, Sanjay Raut said, "All MPs are firmly standing united and loyally behind Shiv Sena. Aditya Thackeray was present in the meeting. Now, at least, we hope the rumour mill will shut down!"

Mumbai: Amid speculation over 'Operation Tiger' in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday held a meeting with his party's Lok Sabha MPs, where all nine members were present, and the party's lone Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut insisted on party's unity.

Four MPs, namely Arvind Sawant, Rajabhau Waze, Sanjay Dina Patil, and Anil Desai, attended the meeting physically at Thackery family's residence, Matoshree in Bandra. Four other MPs, Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar, Bhausaheb Wakachaure, Nagesh Bapurao Patil Ashtikar and Sanjay Deshmukh joined virtually while MP Sanjay Jadhav spoke to Thackeray over phone.

The meeting assumed significance amid the ongoing buzz that some MPs may switch sides, crossing over to the ruling Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde under 'Operation Tiger'.

Speaking to reporters, Raut said, "We will launch 'Operation Wolf' against the opposition. All Shiv Sena MPs are united, and we fear no one. This is not a meeting held in the wake of 'Operation Tiger', it is simply a routine, scheduled event. Party chief Uddhav Thackeray holds a meeting with all the Lok Sabha MPs every month and this was part of the scheduled meet. We know nothing about 'Operation Tiger' because we ourselves are tigers. We are going to launch 'Operation Wolf' against the opposition."

MP Sanjay Dina Patil, who was also present at the meeting, called 'Operation Tiger' a rumour, asserting that he has a good relationship with Shinde but will not switch sides. "I remain with the Shiv Sena (UBT) and have not received any kind of offer. I share a long-standing personal relationship with Eknath Shinde. Since he is the Deputy CM, we meet for work-related matters or at family functions. This does not mean I am joining his camp. 'Operation Tiger' is merely a rumour. If 'Operation Tiger' was actually to happen, no one would get wind of it," Patil said.