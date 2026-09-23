Uddhav Thackeray Demands Removal, Arrest Of CEC Gyanesh Kumar; Seeks Re-elections In Three States
Thackeray called for cancellation of wrong decisions taken by ECI and elections in Maharashtra, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu using ballot papers, reports Kashi Mhade.
Published : September 23, 2026 at 6:11 PM IST
Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, demanding his removal and imprisonment for running the poll panel in an "arbitrary manner".
Demanding a probe into the functioning of the Election Commission, Thackeray also called for the cancellation of all the wrong decisions taken by the poll panel and fresh elections in Maharashtra, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu using ballot papers. Thackeray's statement, in a press conference at his residence 'Matoshree' in Mumbai, after a news report claimed internal disagreements among Election Commissioners over the poll body's functioning and decisions.
He said, "The autonomy and transparency of the Election Commission have been compromised. I express my gratitude to the two Election Commissioners for showing great courage by raising objections to the arbitrary decisions made by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar."
Buoyed by the investigative news report, Thackeray said it showed his party and other Opposition parties had not made any unsubstantiated allegations. “I thank Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi for exposing Gyanesh Kumar,” he said. He argued that the credibility of elections conducted under the Election Commission’s supervision had to be examined.
Thackeray pointed out that 4.5 million suspicious names were added to the voter list in Maharashtra, while 9 million names were deleted in West Bengal. He urged the media to cast aside fear and reveal the truth to the public, thereby exposing the demise of democracy and the gang responsible for splitting political parties. He also appealed to opposition parties to set aside internal differences and unite on the issue of use of ballot papers for polling.
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut also attacked the Election Commission and said the changes made to Form-6 were illegal. He accused Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar of functioning without taking the entire Election Commission into confidence.
UddhavSaheb Thackeray #LIVE | पत्रकार परिषद | मातोश्री, मुंबई https://t.co/kG7WWnmV6N— Office of Uddhav Thackeray (@OfficeofUT) September 23, 2026
Raut alleged Gyanesh Kumar was "acting under pressure from Home Minister Amit Shah". Citing interference in the Election Commission's functioning, Raut questioned its operations and urged President Droupadi Murmu to intervene. He demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi to remove Shah from the Home Ministry and Gyanesh Kumar from his post at the Election Commission.
Asserting that the country's democracy and Constitution are in peril, he called upon the President to exercise her constitutional powers. Raut alleged irregularities had occurred during elections in Bihar and West Bengal through the use of SIR.
He demanded action against Gyanesh Kumar and an inquiry into whose orders prompted the decisions taken by him. Raut also warned of a public agitation launched if the government failed to take action against the Chief Election Commissioner.
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