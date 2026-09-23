ETV Bharat / state

Uddhav Thackeray Demands Removal, Arrest Of CEC Gyanesh Kumar; Seeks Re-elections In Three States

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, demanding his removal and imprisonment for running the poll panel in an "arbitrary manner".

Demanding a probe into the functioning of the Election Commission, Thackeray also called for the cancellation of all the wrong decisions taken by the poll panel and fresh elections in Maharashtra, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu using ballot papers. Thackeray's statement, in a press conference at his residence 'Matoshree' in Mumbai, after a news report claimed internal disagreements among Election Commissioners over the poll body's functioning and decisions.

He said, "The autonomy and transparency of the Election Commission have been compromised. I express my gratitude to the two Election Commissioners for showing great courage by raising objections to the arbitrary decisions made by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar."

Buoyed by the investigative news report, Thackeray said it showed his party and other Opposition parties had not made any unsubstantiated allegations. “I thank Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi for exposing Gyanesh Kumar,” he said. He argued that the credibility of elections conducted under the Election Commission’s supervision had to be examined.

Thackeray pointed out that 4.5 million suspicious names were added to the voter list in Maharashtra, while 9 million names were deleted in West Bengal. He urged the media to cast aside fear and reveal the truth to the public, thereby exposing the demise of democracy and the gang responsible for splitting political parties. He also appealed to opposition parties to set aside internal differences and unite on the issue of use of ballot papers for polling.