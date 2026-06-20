'I'm Ready To Quit': Uddhav At Shiv Sena's 60th Anniversary Amid MPs' Rebellion
Thackeray said that the nation is going to anarchy and its citizens are becoming disillusioned with democracy because of corrupt practices such as “Operation Lotus.”
Published : June 20, 2026 at 1:27 AM IST
Mumbai: On the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the Shiv Sena, an emotional Shiv Sena (UBT) chief, Uddhav Thackeray, on Friday said he had not lost his resolve to fight despite challenges and attacks, but was ready to quit his post if the party didn't have faith in him.
"I would be happy if someone from the party ranks becomes the next Shiv Sena president, but I will not let it pass into the hands of thieves. I am ready to step down. I have no lust for leadership," an emotional Thackeray told his supporters.
Amid a rebellion by six Lok Sabha MPs of his party, in his first comments on the impending split in his party for the second time in four years, Thackeray said he has been leading the outfit for over a decade and, given the persistent attacks on him, he was ready to quit the top Shiv Sena (UBT) post.
He also launched a fierce attack on the BJP and the breakaway faction headed by Shinde, saying that the party members are still “fired up and undeterred” amidst all the political turmoil.
Speaking in front of an audience at Shanmukhanand Hall, Thackeray said that the BJP was attempting to demolish the very same party that had helped it a lot during tough times, and that the state unit of the BJP was going to merge with the “Mindhe Sena.”
Sena chief slams BJP over 'poaching'
Taking an allusion-laden jibe at the poaching of MLAs and MPs, Thackeray lambasted the BJP over its failure to rear up its own leadership. "If you cannot generate your own 'children', why should you poach our 'children'? You have got a gang which is kidnapping other people's children, but ours are not meant for you," he said. Refuting the perennial allegation that he never travels through the state or meets the people, the former CM hit back, asking how the opposition managed to contest and win elections when he himself was not doing anything.
Justifying his time as the Chief Minister, Thackeray said he had no choice but to accept the post because the BJP had "betrayed" his party. He went on to say that the rebellious members were simply hungry for ministerial posts and expected 'Matoshree' (Thackeray's family property) to cook and feed them. Showing remorse over the party division, Thackeray apologised to the voters in the constituencies of the defecting members, saying people had voted for the unified Sena despite a strong 'Modi wave'.
Carrying on with his ideological war, Thackeray criticised the present political dispensation’s brand of Hindutva, which he called “Bhondutva” (fake Hindutva) carried out by “Gomutra-ites.” He said that the nation is going to anarchy and its citizens are becoming disillusioned with democracy because of corrupt practices such as “Operation Lotus.” According to him, while the dispensation would not forgive farmers’ loans, it had plenty of money (called “khokes” (cartons of cash)) to bribe public representatives. He exhorted the electorate to punish these politicians.
Tracing the history of the party, Thackeray said that Shiv Sena was created to protect the rights of the Marathi community and the Hindus. He also admitted that while for half of the time the party had been waging war against the Congress, as they were once allied with the BJP, even the Congress, though it had stolen leaders in the past, had never made a defector Chief Minister or betrayed ‘Matoshree.’