ETV Bharat / state

'I'm Ready To Quit': Uddhav At Shiv Sena's 60th Anniversary Amid MPs' Rebellion

Mumbai: On the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the Shiv Sena, an emotional Shiv Sena (UBT) chief, Uddhav Thackeray, on Friday said he had not lost his resolve to fight despite challenges and attacks, but was ready to quit his post if the party didn't have faith in him.

"I would be happy if someone from the party ranks becomes the next Shiv Sena president, but I will not let it pass into the hands of thieves. I am ready to step down. I have no lust for leadership," an emotional Thackeray told his supporters.

Amid a rebellion by six Lok Sabha MPs of his party, in his first comments on the impending split in his party for the second time in four years, Thackeray said he has been leading the outfit for over a decade and, given the persistent attacks on him, he was ready to quit the top Shiv Sena (UBT) post.

He also launched a fierce attack on the BJP and the breakaway faction headed by Shinde, saying that the party members are still “fired up and undeterred” amidst all the political turmoil.

Speaking in front of an audience at Shanmukhanand Hall, Thackeray said that the BJP was attempting to demolish the very same party that had helped it a lot during tough times, and that the state unit of the BJP was going to merge with the “Mindhe Sena.”